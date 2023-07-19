Lamb prices back 10-20c/kg as trade slumps

Trade has slumped by 10-20c/kg at the factories this week.
Trade has slumped by 10-20c/kg at the factories this week.

Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 13:57
Martin Ryan

Processors are showing a more nervous approach on forward quoting for lambs as trade slumped by 10-20c/kg at the factories this week.

Quotes for lambs are ranging 690-700c/kg with the quality assurance bonus adding at least 10c/kg as applicable, with the overall trade losing some of the recovery of recent weeks.

Suppliers are reporting that the factories are not showing as much interest in sourcing larger supplies for this week. Some were reluctant to quote for intake past mid-week, indicating uncertainty about the markets going forward.

It is now into the holiday season on the continent, which usually means a change in consumer purchasing patterns with a knock-on effect on the market requirements and the export orders for the Irish processors.

Regular suppliers report that 720-730c/kg is being paid for the lambs this week by the factories.

Some of the marts also reported a drop off in the attendance of factory agents in recent days, while butchers are active for smaller entries, which has helped to maintain the prices.

On Monday, there was a continuing good trade for the butcher's lambs at Corrin Mart, where there was a small entry of 300 head and €134 overpaid for the tops.

The leading price was €185 paid for a pen of nine butcher's lambs averaging 51kg. Next highest was €177 for a lot of three at 53kg, while a pen of ten weighing 50kg made €176 and 14 weighing 50kg sold for €171. Factory-type lambs sold for up to €104 over.

