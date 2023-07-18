Co-ops urged to pay top-up payments as dairy year is 'not shaping up well' for suppliers

Margins in 2023 will be "incredibly tight".
Co-ops urged to pay top-up payments as dairy year is 'not shaping up well' for suppliers

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association dairy chairman Noal Murphy said that from high inputs to poor weather conditions, 2023 has been a "very hard for dairy farmers from a financial and farm management perspective".

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 12:59
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Farmers are calling for mid-year top-ups to be paid by "low-paying" co-ops as the dairy year is "not shaping up well" for suppliers.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association dairy chairman Noal Murphy said that from high inputs to poor weather conditions, 2023 has been a "very hard for dairy farmers from a financial and farm management perspective".

"Add in the changes to the nitrates regulation and the potential changes to come and it is hard to be optimistic as to where milk volumes will be produced in the coming years," Mr Murphy said. 

Margins in 2023 will be incredibly tight given milk price and the mysteriously slow rate of input price decreases. 

"There is no doubt that markets have recovered from their lowest point earlier in the year, but there does appear to be just a pause before buyers re-enter the market and demand feeds through.

"In any case, we are adamant that there is no case whatsoever for further cuts to milk price."

'Shocking differential'

Mr Murphy's comments come as Kerry Group this week confirmed its price of 37c per litre for June milk supplies. 

The first processor to announce its June price was Lakeland Dairies, at 37.35c.

Mr Murphy has called on Kerry and other co-ops occupying what he described as "disappointingly low positions" in the ICMSA Milk Price Tracker "to consider ex gratia mid-year top-up payments to their suppliers".

Mr Murphy said that several co-ops "had allowed a quite shocking differential to open up between the price they paid their suppliers and that paid by comparable processors".

Rather than attempting to "inch" their way back to parity, the ICMSA dairy chairman proposed a mid-year top-up to be paid by the "underpaying co-ops that would restore their overall payments to their member-suppliers to something resembling the correct levels".

The 4c per litre difference between top and bottom payers currently being seen "would be eyebrow-raising in December – but in June is a public disgrace", according to Mr Murphy.

He said that the prospect of any further cuts to price "can't happen".

'Frustration'

Kerry Irish Farmers' Association dairy chairman Owen O'Sullivan has also said that the milk price Kerry has paid for the first half of 2023 compared with its counterparts is "causing frustration and anger amongst farmers".

A delegation from Kerry IFA recently met with the management of Kerr with the issue of paying the leading milk price forming part of the discussion. 

"We had a constructive discussion on milk price on the day and, after the meeting, we believed that the gap in milk price between Kerry and other processors would be dealt with in the short-term," Mr O'Sullivan said. 

"This hasn’t transpired to date and it's absolutely imperative that it is addressed as soon as possible."

Protests

Kerry Group suppliers held two protests in recent weeks.

In June, up to 500 dairy farmers gathered outside Kerry's buildings in Charleville, Co Cork, to protest at what they say is the "ridiculous" price being paid to farmers for milk.

Suppliers continued their "campaign" for an increased milk price at Kerry Group's office in Tralee, Co Kerry, last week.

"Milk suppliers of Kerry are absolutely fed up of it at this stage," Mr O'Sullivan continued. 

"The incessant rainfall is adding huge cost and stress to dairy farmers, particularly in the Kerry catchment area. 

There was a rightful expectation that Kerry would address the substantial shortfall in milk price for the first half of the year with a top-up on milk supplied year to date in the June milk payment. 

"But, yet again, Kerry farmers have been left short-changed."

Read More

Kerry Group holds base price of 37c for June milk

More in this section

Cows and nature of Ireland. Kepak to hold sustainability walk and information evening on supplier farm
Precious produce Kerry Group holds base price of 37c for June milk
Tractor on the field Increased vehicle safety a key focus of this year's Farm Safety Week
#Farming - Dairy
<p>Launching the competition at the Diageo Baileys supply site in Dublin recently was Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue; Shane Kelly, corporate relations director, Diageo Ireland; Aoife Murphy, director of ingredients, Tirlán; and Robert Murphy, head of Baileys global operations. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke</p>

40th Baileys cow competition opens with €13,000 prize fund

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd