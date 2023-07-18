Glimmer of hope for beef prices as intake falls

Beef prices at the factories continue under pressure this week, with further reductions being applied to the returns by some of the processors.

The positive news is that some suppliers are reporting that individual factories are conceding to pay up to 5c/kg more for cattle this week compared to a week ago, in particular for their regular suppliers and those with larger numbers on offer.

The first glimmer of hope for suppliers that the downturn in prices may be about to bottom out is added to by a slight drop in weekly intake, which has fallen behind the 2022 level for the first time in several weeks.

Last week's supply to the factories dropped 1,100 head below the same week last year - and was slightly lower than a week earlier - a pattern that has not been seen over the past two months. The lower supply, relative to the corresponding week in 2022, was across all of the main categories.

Depending on the region of the country and the availability of supply relative to the requirement of the individual factory, the prime beef prices have been reduced by a further 5c/kg.

Base quotes for steers are ranging 475-480c/kg, with trade a shade steadier at some of the factories which have held their quotes at last week's level. The base for heifers is ranging 480-490c/kg depending on the demand versus the supply.

Grass-finished cattle are coming unusually late this year as an obvious result of the tighter grass growth on farms during the very dry late May-early June period, but the processors have relied more on feed lots to balance the intake.

The greater risk, on the other side of the lull, could be a surge in numbers coming out in August-September, which would not serve suppliers interest at all, heading into the normal peak supply weeks for the year.

However, the market demand situation remains the most crucial unknown. Processors are finding it extremely difficult, on an ongoing basis, to source outlets for the more expensive cuts, which impacts on the overall value of each animal slaughtered.

The cow trade has dipped under 400c/kg for O-grade, which ranges from 390-400c/kg, while quality R-grade are making up to 420-425c/kg. The young bulls, while low in numbers, are holding up ahead of the same steer grade, with R's ranging from 490-500c/kg.

Supply for last week was 31,966 head, with all categories showing some slippage from the previous week. The intake included 12,786 steers, 8,905 heifers, 7,691 cows and 1,874 young bulls.