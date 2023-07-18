40th Baileys cow competition opens with €13,000 prize fund

Holstein Friesian breeders across Ireland are preparing for the return of the Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition at this year's Virginia Show on August 23.

This year, to mark the 40th year of the contest, there is a €13,000 prize pot, an increase of €10,000 from previously.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 competition, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that it "presents an annual opportunity to showcase the very best of Ireland’s grass-fed dairy breeding practices and our sustainable milk production".

"This competition will highlight the skill and craft of the farmers in our sector, who produce quality dairy products for Irish and international markets," Mr McConalogue said.

"This product is the important quality ingredient for one of Ireland’s protected geographical indications – Irish cream liqueur."

Prizes

The winner of the top title, overall champion, will this year receive a €3,000 prize; followed by €1,500 and €800 for reserve champion and honourable mention respectively.

Other awards will be presented on the day across several categories, including junior cows in their second lactation.

The best junior cow category has prizes worth €1,550 in total.

The popular best heifer in milk category carries a fund of €1,550, with first place worth €750.

Focal point

Head of Baileys global operations Robert Murphy said that the competition "provides a focal point for the entire Holstein Friesian breeding community on the island to be recognised for the superior genetics and breeding excellence that go into the dairy herd".

"Baileys also works closely with Tirlán to support the farmers who produce our cream ingredient to the highest standards of quality and care," Mr Murphy said.

Tirlán ingredients director Aoife Murphy added: "We look forward to welcoming previous and new entrants in Co Cavan on August 23.

"Their participation in this competition is the centrepiece of the Virginia Show. We are delighted to work with Baileys to celebrate the 40th year of this close partnership.

"We look forward to meeting with our family farm milk suppliers too and hearing how they’re working with nature and making changes to reduce their carbon footprint while also improving quality and yields."

Competition entries can be submitted online on the Virginia Show website.