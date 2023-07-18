40th Baileys cow competition opens with €13,000 prize fund

"This competition will highlight the skill and craft of the farmers in our sector."
40th Baileys cow competition opens with €13,000 prize fund

Launching the competition at the Diageo Baileys supply site in Dublin recently was Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue; Shane Kelly, corporate relations director, Diageo Ireland; Aoife Murphy, director of ingredients, Tirlán; and Robert Murphy, head of Baileys global operations. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 07:00
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Holstein Friesian breeders across Ireland are preparing for the return of the Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition at this year's Virginia Show on August 23.

This year, to mark the 40th year of the contest, there is a €13,000 prize pot, an increase of €10,000 from previously.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 competition, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that it "presents an annual opportunity to showcase the very best of Ireland’s grass-fed dairy breeding practices and our sustainable milk production". 

"This competition will highlight the skill and craft of the farmers in our sector, who produce quality dairy products for Irish and international markets," Mr McConalogue said.

"This product is the important quality ingredient for one of Ireland’s protected geographical indications – Irish cream liqueur."

Prizes

The winner of the top title, overall champion, will this year receive a €3,000 prize; followed by €1,500 and €800 for reserve champion and honourable mention respectively. 

Other awards will be presented on the day across several categories, including junior cows in their second lactation. 

The best junior cow category has prizes worth €1,550 in total. 

The popular best heifer in milk category carries a fund of €1,550, with first place worth €750.

Focal point

Head of Baileys global operations Robert Murphy said that the competition "provides a focal point for the entire Holstein Friesian breeding community on the island to be recognised for the superior genetics and breeding excellence that go into the dairy herd". 

"Baileys also works closely with Tirlán to support the farmers who produce our cream ingredient to the highest standards of quality and care," Mr Murphy said.

Tirlán ingredients director Aoife Murphy added: "We look forward to welcoming previous and new entrants in Co Cavan on August 23. 

"Their participation in this competition is the centrepiece of the Virginia Show. We are delighted to work with Baileys to celebrate the 40th year of this close partnership.

"We look forward to meeting with our family farm milk suppliers too and hearing how they’re working with nature and making changes to reduce their carbon footprint while also improving quality and yields."

Competition entries can be submitted online on the Virginia Show website.

More in this section

Precious produce Kerry Group holds base price of 37c for June milk
Tractor on the field Increased vehicle safety a key focus of this year's Farm Safety Week
Rounding Up the Cattle €500,000 for cattle handling simulators for use in agri colleges
#Farming - Rural Life#Farming - Dairy
<p>The event is taking place in partnership with suppliers William J and James Fitzmaurice on their family sheep and suckler farm in Lisnasillagh, Athleague, and will focus on key environmental, social, and economic issues facing farmers. </p>

Kepak to hold sustainability walk and information evening on supplier farm

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd