'Granny' hangs up her halter at Barryroe Show

We headed to Barryroe show again this year, and it is always one of our favourites as it is a real family show.

The weather was amazing, and 'Granny' - our lovely old dear of a Jersey cow - made her final appearance in the show ring whilst Becky was away at another show, so it was up to the rest of Team Hynes to carry on without her.

The day started off well, with Georgie winning her handling class and Chloe taking second in hers.

I was showing Becky's October heifer and was really pleased with how well she walked; she has certainly learnt to relax and enjoy the show ring finally, finishing up fourth in her class.

Pete took my lady, Papoose, into her class as it was straight after Adeline's class.

Becky did ask me what was wrong with me last week, as apparently, I have been spelling Papoose's name wrong - that's me told!

I did point out it was merely down to the fact that she was away, and of course, I need her expertise on cow families when I'm writing these things.

We did have a great giggle about it, so I decided I better come clean and own up to my mistake here too. No need to send any letters to the editor this week!

Papoose travelled alongside Granny in the box this time, and you know what, it was the making of her.

She was so much more relaxed this time around, she was happy and content in herself and walked extremely well in her class for Pete, being pulled in second in the class and then she ended up winning the class.

But what I was really chuffed about was the fact that she actually lay down and ate at the show and was chewing the cud - that was the real win.

There was no sign of that happening at Dunmanway Show the previous week, so I'm delighted to see that she is starting to enjoy her outings.

Hanging up the halter

We were lucky to have more good news at the weekend - Granny won her class and even took the Jersey Championship and Reserve Dairy Interbreed.

It was a nice way for Granny to hang up her halter. But the best part of the day, to be honest with you, was watching Georgie and her friends getting Granny ready for the interbreed championship; they all helped brush her and oil her udder and Granny just loved it.

It was a sight to behold and amazing to stand back and feel so proud of Granny and how she took to showing at such a late stage of her life.

But it's now time for Granny to relax and enjoy the rest of her summer; it really was an honour and a privilege to work with this lady, she has been nothing, but a pleasure, and I love the way she now comes into the parlour looking for her snuggles and scratches looking proud as punch.

Becky was away for a week showing heifers up the country, and it was nice to have her home for a few days before she left to go to the UK, over to Panda Holsteins, where we have a red and white Holstein heifer.

She will be doing her first show with her, so as you can imagine, she was all nerves and excitement heading off.

We enjoy showing but it's very much a team effort to keep on top of all the show heifers while she is away, especially with the National Championships just around the corner.

We just need to make sure she is happy with everything and for her to walk the heifers herself, as it's all very new to us. We are so proud of the way Becky puts herself out there and found great mentors for herself in the industry and always works hard at trying to learn new things and improve her skills.

Speaking of teamwork, our eldest daughter Chloe has really stepped up to the mark too. Farming isn't her first love, but by God, she has taken the bull by the horns with Becky away.

Both Pete and I were able to drop Becky at the airport and on our return, Chloe had the cows in and had already milked the first four rows.

We have always tried to instil in the girls the motto that "teamwork makes the dream work", and we are so fortunate that all the girls get it and are more than willing to get stuck in and get the jobs done together.

Life is dominated by cows and showing at the moment, but it was wonderful to grab a few hours last week and head over to Ballyhass Lakes, near Coachford, for some kayaking.

We have always enjoyed sea kayaking, but it has been hard to find time to get to the sea this year, so a few hours out on the lake was invigorating.

I have always found it an amazing way to clear my head; sitting out on the water is very much like looking at the world from the outside and a peaceful way to view nature and the wildlife on the banks of the lake without disturbing it.