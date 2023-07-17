Kepak to hold sustainability walk and information evening on supplier farm

Kepak Group is inviting farmers to a sustainability farm walk and information evening in Athleague, Co Roscommon on July 27.

The event is taking place in partnership with suppliers William J and James Fitzmaurice on their family sheep and suckler farm in Lisnasillagh, Athleague, and will focus on key environmental, social, and economic issues facing farmers.

It will also have a particular focus on farmer health and wellbeing.

During the farm walk, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a wide range of industry experts.

These include Philip O’Connor and Tommy Fallon of Ifac, Barry Caslin, energy and rural development specialist with Teagasc, Laura Tully, the Movement Mentor, founder and facilitator of Fit Farmers, Thomas Cassidy of the Health and Safety Authority, and Thomas Moloney of DLF Seeds.

Speakers will provide farmers with insight, advice, and support on how they can keep their farm sustainable into the future, covering topics such as energy efficiency, soil health, financial management, and stress control.

Sustainability pratices

Ahead of the event, Jonathan Forbes, Kepak's agriculture director said the event will "provide farmers with a great opportunity to learn more about the key sustainability practices they can implement on their farm to ensure it is sustainable and resilient for generations to come".

"Supporting farmer health and wellbeing is a real priority for us at Kepak and it’s important to us that the walk has a focus on this topic," Mr Forbes said.

We look forward to welcoming farmers to the walk so they can gain real tips from experts on how they can look after their health, while maintaining a sustainable farm business.

Speaking ahead of the event, host farmer William J Fitzmaurice said he is "delighted to be hosting the upcoming walk with Kepak and looks forward to welcoming the local farming community to our farm in Athleague".

"Sustainability is a real focus for us, in recent years we have been incorporating multispecies swards into our grazing system and this will be displayed as part of our overall paddock grazing system on the evening," he said.