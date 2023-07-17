Kerry Group holds base price of 37c for June milk

This price confirmation follows Kerry Group suppliers holding two protests in recent weeks.
Kerry Group holds base price of 37c for June milk

A Kerry spokesperson said that prices for commodity dairy have fallen in the past month, with prices in the EU, US and GDT auction all moving in the same direction.

Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 11:46
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Kerry Group has confirmed its base price for June milk supplies.

It has held its price of 37c per litre, Vat inclusive, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

At EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the price is 40.61c per litre.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for June, the milk price return inclusive of Vat and bonuses is 39.01c per litre.

A Kerry spokesperson said that prices for commodity dairy have fallen in the past month, with prices in the EU, US and GDT auction all moving in the same direction.

"The demand for dairy has declined further with end users well stocked, slow to call off existing orders and slow to contract new volumes," the spokesperson commented. 

"Milk supply is currently more than enough to cover falling demand adding to downward price pressure."

Protests

This price confirmation follows Kerry Group suppliers holding two protests in recent weeks.

In June, up to 500 dairy farmers gathered outside Kerry's buildings in Charleville, Co Cork, to protest at what they say is the "ridiculous" price being paid to farmers for milk.

Suppliers continued their "campaign" for an increased milk price at Kerry Group's office in Tralee, Co Kerry, last week.

For May milk supplies, Kerry had reduced its base price by 1c to 37c per litre.

There has been a significant drop in prices seen this year from the historic highs of 2022.

A Kerry Group supplier received a base price of 56c per litre for December supplies.

However, the costs of inputs have not been so quick to drop.

Suppliers are calling for an increase in milk price, as the current price is "now 3c per litre behind" what is being paid by neighbouring processors.

Farmers want the 3c difference in milk price "to be reimbursed to us as soon as possible and we need Kerry to lead from the front rather than behind".

Read More

Kerry Group suppliers 'continuing the campaign' for increased milk price with protest in Tralee 

More in this section

Tractor on the field Increased vehicle safety a key focus of this year's Farm Safety Week
Rounding Up the Cattle €500,000 for cattle handling simulators for use in agri colleges
Harvesting in the English countryside €60m project for farmers to improve water quality announced
#Farming - Dairy
<p>The event is taking place in partnership with suppliers William J and James Fitzmaurice on their family sheep and suckler farm in Lisnasillagh, Athleague, and will focus on key environmental, social, and economic issues facing farmers. </p>

Kepak to hold sustainability walk and information evening on supplier farm

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd