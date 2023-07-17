Increased vehicle safety a key focus of this year's Farm Safety Week

The 11th annual Farm Safety Week begins today, with farmers urged to take time this week to review working practices to ensure a safer environment for all.

Initiated by the Farm Safety Foundation in the UK and led by the Irish Farmers' Association in Ireland, Farm Safety Week has the support of more than 400 partners.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the rate of farm accidents and fatalities "is too high, and we need to make a change and think safety first".

"We must reduce the risks in our workplace," Mr Cullinan said.

Vehicle safety

Increased vehicle safety will be a key focus this Farm Safety Week.

Recent Health and Safety Authority figures show that tractors account for 53% of vehicle-related deaths, with the elderly and children at increased risk.

The new quad bike (ATV) regulations require that all operators of quad bikes complete a quad bike training course provided by a registered training provider to a QQI standard or equivalent.

Additionally, operators must wear appropriate head protection while operating a quad bike.

The regulations come into force in November 2023.

"Every safety procedure reduces the risk of accident or worse. We need to adopt a stronger culture of farm safety, and we are asking farmers to do this now," Mr Cullinan added.

Protecting families

IFA national farm family and social affairs chairwoman Alice Doyle said that this year's Farm Safety Week aims to urge farmers to make farm safety a way of life, to protect their families from life-changing and life-ending incidents by creating safer working environments.

"It is essential that farmers prioritise farm safety and put health and safety issues at the top of their agenda," Ms Doyle said.

Minister of State Martin Heydon, who has responsibility for farm safety at the Department of Agriculture, said that farm safety is not something to be considered occasionally.

"It must be incorporated into every aspect of farm life. Farming involves risks, but these can be reduced by promoting a culture of identifying and mitigating risks before any job takes place," Mr Heydon said.

"Farming should never cost an arm, a leg, or a life, and I urge all farmers to use this week as an opportunity to commit themselves and their families to make their farms safer places to live and work."