Increased vehicle safety a key focus of this year's Farm Safety Week

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the rate of farm accidents and fatalities "is too high, and we need to make a change and think safety first". 
Increased vehicle safety a key focus of this year's Farm Safety Week

Recent Health and Safety Authority figures show that tractors account for 53% of vehicle-related deaths, with the elderly and children at increased risk. 

Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 11:05
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The 11th annual Farm Safety Week begins today, with farmers urged to take time this week to review working practices to ensure a safer environment for all.

Initiated by the Farm Safety Foundation in the UK and led by the Irish Farmers' Association in Ireland, Farm Safety Week has the support of more than 400 partners. 

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the rate of farm accidents and fatalities "is too high, and we need to make a change and think safety first". 

"We must reduce the risks in our workplace," Mr Cullinan said.

Vehicle safety

Increased vehicle safety will be a key focus this Farm Safety Week. 

Recent Health and Safety Authority figures show that tractors account for 53% of vehicle-related deaths, with the elderly and children at increased risk. 

The new quad bike (ATV) regulations require that all operators of quad bikes complete a quad bike training course provided by a registered training provider to a QQI standard or equivalent. 

Additionally, operators must wear appropriate head protection while operating a quad bike. 

The regulations come into force in November 2023.

"Every safety procedure reduces the risk of accident or worse. We need to adopt a stronger culture of farm safety, and we are asking farmers to do this now," Mr Cullinan added.

Protecting families

IFA national farm family and social affairs chairwoman Alice Doyle said that this year's Farm Safety Week aims to urge farmers to make farm safety a way of life, to protect their families from life-changing and life-ending incidents by creating safer working environments.

"It is essential that farmers prioritise farm safety and put health and safety issues at the top of their agenda," Ms Doyle said.

Minister of State Martin Heydon, who has responsibility for farm safety at the Department of Agriculture, said that farm safety is not something to be considered occasionally. 

"It must be incorporated into every aspect of farm life. Farming involves risks, but these can be reduced by promoting a culture of identifying and mitigating risks before any job takes place," Mr Heydon said.

"Farming should never cost an arm, a leg, or a life, and I urge all farmers to use this week as an opportunity to commit themselves and their families to make their farms safer places to live and work."

Read More

€500,000 for cattle handling simulators for use in agri colleges

More in this section

Precious produce Kerry Group holds base price of 37c for June milk
Rounding Up the Cattle €500,000 for cattle handling simulators for use in agri colleges
Harvesting in the English countryside €60m project for farmers to improve water quality announced
#Farming - Rural Life
<p>The event is taking place in partnership with suppliers William J and James Fitzmaurice on their family sheep and suckler farm in Lisnasillagh, Athleague, and will focus on key environmental, social, and economic issues facing farmers. </p>

Kepak to hold sustainability walk and information evening on supplier farm

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd