New Animal Health Surveillance Strategy launched for 2023-2028 

The Animal Health Surveillance Strategy 2023-2028 has been launched.

Animal health surveillance refers to the collection, processing, and dissemination of animal health and disease information.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that animal health surveillance data are an "invaluable resource which help to optimise the monitoring and control of diseases known to be present throughout the country’s animal populations".

"Furthermore, such data help us prepare for, and thus minimise the impact of any exotic, new or previously unknown disease outbreak were it to occur," Mr McConalogue said.

It helps to safeguard not only animal health and welfare, but also public health and food safety.

"On the international stage, Ireland continues to build on its excellent reputation as a country that actively promotes and safeguards animal health, and our credibility with international trading partners is strengthened by the reliable animal health surveillance systems we have in place."

One Health

Since the covid pandemic, the importance of a 'One Health' approach has "never been more pertinent", Mr McConalogue said.

"My department is committed to adopting a collaborative and multidisciplinary approach with colleagues, both within the Department of Health and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, to ensure this critical work continues.

Effective animal health surveillance is crucial to this One Health approach, and we will continue to review and enhance our passive and active surveillance systems – not only for farmed animals, including equines, but extending to include companion animals and wildlife also.

"This new strategy is underpinned by the principles of robust governance, science, and evidence-led policymaking and consistent adaptation to emerging disease threats and trends."

Strategy's key goals

There are a number of key goals the Department of Agriculture has outlined around animal health in the new strategy.

These are:

Ensuring the appropriate legal framework for all surveillance activities;

Producing guidelines to ensure all surveillance activities comply with GDPR requirements;

Further developing the use of data from all relevant, including recently established DAFM databases for surveillance purposes;

Detailing how artificial intelligence / machine learning can be applied to surveillance data from existing DAFM data flows to enhance surveillance activities;

Creating species-specific surveillance platforms, including for those species that currently have a lesser surveillance footprint;

Developing and implement syndromic surveillance systems for Irish livestock and companion animals;

Developing public/private partnerships to access surveillance data from private veterinary laboratories, private veterinary practitioners, farmers, and stockpersons to enhance the quality of surveillance activities;

Carrying out animal health surveillance prioritisation exercises once every two years, but more frequently should a species-specific need arise in the interim;

Creating additional capacity in disease risk anticipation and assessment;

Further developing proactive, informative, and engaging communication with relevant stakeholders through new and existing communication channels.

The strategy also outlines a goal to continuing to build upon Ireland's commitment to the importance of the One Health initiative by increasing and broadening surveillance across farmed, domestic, and wild animal species; strengthening working relationships with colleagues in public and environmental health; and supporting wider climate action targets.

The department said it will also ensure the implementation of the provisions of animal health law and enhance the efficacy of animal health surveillance programmes in Ireland, by: clarifying the role operators have to play in surveillance; fostering open communication between operators and the competent authority; and increasing awareness and education around relevant animal health and biosecurity matters.

There is also a commitment to further developing more effective and robust synergies incorporating all aspects of One Health with relevant stakeholders and authorities to combat antimicrobial resistance.

This includes measures such as: enhancing surveillance of antibiotic resistance and antibiotic use; reducing the spread of infection and disease; and promoting research and sustainable investment in new medicines, diagnostic tools, and vaccines.