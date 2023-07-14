New Knowledge Transfer Programme opens

The new Knowledge Transfer (KT) Programme under CAP has opened for applications.

The programme will allow for knowledge exchange and innovation between advisors, farmers, and other stakeholders, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said, and will play a "crucial role" in helping farmers to meet current and future challenges.

"This new programme will build on what was achieved by its predecessor under the 2014-2020 Rural Development Programme," Mr McConalogue said.

"It will also contribute to the wider development of the Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation Systems [AKIS] by harnessing the knowledge of all those who work in the agri-food chain.

"I look forward to advisors and farmers engaging with the new KT Programme - to the benefit of Irish farm businesses - as this is where the programme’s success will be measured."

Farm safety a priority

Minister of State Martin Heydon added that the new programme will "provide an important avenue to support farmers to access information across a wide range of topics, including environmental sustainability, digital and smart technologies, and succession planning".

"I am particularly pleased that farm health, safety and wellbeing has been included as a priority topic in the new programme," he said.

"Peer learning is a powerful driver of behavioural change and has been shown to be an effective method of improving safety on farms.

"This ensures the programme covers not only economic and environmental sustainability, but also social sustainability on farms."

Application process

There is a two-step application process.

Expressions of interest to act as a KT facilitator from FAS-approved advisors are accepted online via agfood.ie by September 1.

If approved, the KT facilitator will be invited to submit an application for a KT group and nominate the group participants on the online KT system by October 31.

Participants will receive reimbursement to the amount of €750 per annum where all the requirements of the programme have been met.

Facilitators will receive €500 per annum per participant in their group(s) where all the requirements of the programme have been met.

Each KT group can have a maximum of 20 participants and each participant must attend eight group meetings and one-to-ones with the KT facilitator each year of the three-year programme.