Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Growth rates have struggled in the last few weeks and are only just recovering. Low covers have been stagnant, while paddocks with a cover on them have powered on of late, overall resulting in growth barely meeting demand, if even.
- Continue to apply nitrogen to encourage grass growth after the recent rain. If you can, a little P & K are beneficial at this time of year to boost soil fertility and efficient use of nitrogen.
- Continue to assess feedstocks so that you can construct a winter feed budget.
- Stock up on straw sooner rather than later. Don’t leave it too late, as yields under spring crops will be well back.
- Try to prioritise the best available grass for the most productive stock on the farm.
- Remember to continue to keep on top of parasite control, particularly in young stock.
- Be realistic when assessing what grass can currently do. With current dry matters, 17-18 litres plus maintenance is not far off the mark. Supplementation is required beyond this level of performance. If you don’t feed them now, they won't have much for you in late lactation.
- Speaking to dairy farmers every day, there is a realisation that we need to get far more milk per cow as we go forward as an industry. Dairy farmers have been led down a very debatable system and producers are beginning to breed and feed for more milk.
- Watch for summer mastitis. Cows will isolate themselves from the herd and will be stiff when walking. Higher milk-type cows will obviously be more at risk. Keep a particular eye on dry cows/heifers.
- Controlling flies around cows will help to reduce the incidence of mastitis.
- Autumn and early-born spring calves will soon be weaned and should be on a good quality creep mix well in advance of being taken from their mothers.
- If you have cattle finished or close to finish make sure to shop around for the best price for your stock. Where possible, don’t kill under-finished stock off grass. But be patient and finish them properly!
- If finishers are on grass, supplementation will get the final cover on them.
- Keep minerals supplied to finishers if they are not included in the concentrates you are feeding.