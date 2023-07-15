Getting cattle factory fit off grass this summer and autumn

Earlier in the year, beef finishers had been very encouraged by the factory prices, and as a result, weanling and stores were a good trade in marts. It was very much hoped that this confidence in the trade would hold for the remainder of the year and beyond.

Unfortunately, this has not come to pass, and the processors have continued to try and gain control on the trade with regular price drops, meaning the bubble in the trade has well and truly burst.

Finishing strategies to optimise performance

With prices on the slide, you must get the best possible finishing performance from grazing advanced stock over the next few months. Concentrate costs have started to drop back a bit, meaning that any meal required to complement grass will be better value than earlier in the year.

Whether you rear your own or purchase them for finishing, one thing that is fundamental to the success of your business is how well you finish the stock. Cattle really shouldn’t be put on a finishing diet, either on grass or indoors, until they are ready.

This has nothing to do with their age and all to do with how well they have been grown. It is still a regular occurrence for producers to be disappointed with carcase and fat scores because the cattle were fed too early and slaughtered due to their age or perceived optimum duration of the finishing period.

You should seek advice if you are unsure on how to manage the feeding of the type of stock you have. Their start weight, breed and sex will determine their intake and dictate what type of ingredients should be included in the finishing diet. Different types of cattle will require slightly different nutrition for optimum performance and profitability.

Obviously, if finishing young bulls, they have no business outdoors at this stage. They will burn up too much energy as they tend to be too active and aggressive. Remember farm safety and drawing meal to young bulls is not a sport worth taking part in!

July/August grassland management for finishing cattle

Maintain animal performance in finishing cattle by offering the best quality grass available.

The better the quality, the lower the finishing cost per kilo of gain. Lower meal supplementation will be needed, if any, when on quality grass. Prepare swards for autumn grazing to maintain quality and optimise animal performance.

Finishing cattle at grass to desired weight, grade, fat score and making a profit

July/august grass is capable of achieving up to 1 kg of live weight gain per day on finishing steers and heifers and this must be the target is a gain.

If grass quality is substandard due to weather stress, lack of nutrients or low-quality sward due to being too late grazed, then this weight gain will not be achieved. Cattle with high weight gain potential will always show a good response at grass when supplemented with 2.5-3kg of meal per day at this time of year.

It makes it significantly easier for them to consume the required energy to hit target gains provided that excellent quality grass is available. However, if top-quality grass is not available, as outlined above, it will be necessary to feed higher volumes of concentrates to heavy heifers or steers that are close to finish. The volume of meal needed will depend on the breed and sex of the animals being fed.

At this time of year, finishing cattle off grass quickly has many advantages in terms of stocking rate, profitability and workload. Pushing cattle over the coming months if they are ready will be far more cost-effective than keeping them for the shed in the coming winter.

Feeding the right meal

The meal required to complement July and August grass will need to be high in energy and low in protein to balance the feed values of the grass in order to get the final cover of fat on cattle quickly.

With the price of cereals off the combine well worth the money at present, any high energy, low protein meal should be bought at good value.

Barley and oats, in particular, will be an ideal complement to this grass for advanced stock. Oats are a much-undervalued feed when it comes to livestock feeding. They are as good as anything when it comes to putting the final fat cover on cattle.