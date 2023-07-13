Lamb carcase exports on the rise following 'long-term decline'

Growing consumer demand for lighter lambs and more versatile cuts arising from smaller household sizes and less time available for cooking has had a "direct negative impact" for heavier carcase weights.

Bord Bia said that this trend can be observed in both domestic and export markets.

Bord Bia's chief executive Jim O'Toole explained this week that heavier carcases "require a greater level of processing which adds costs and the cuts of lamb produced tend to be of lower value as a result, as they are outside the preferred market specification".

According to Bord Bia, Ireland currently exports 85% of the lamb produced here, with the largest majority of this destined for customers in mainland Europe and the UK.

The lamb trade is composed of two separate markets - the carcase trade and the retail market.

Carcase exports

Mr O'Toole told this week's Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine that lamb produced from carcases within the desired weight ranges can be used to service the widest range of customer specifications in the marketplace.

"All current export markets have a strong preference for cuts of lamb from carcases weighing between 18-21kg," Mr O'Toole said.

Carcase weight, along with conformation and fat cover, is also particularly important when lamb is being exported in carcase form.

"Until recently, the proportion of lamb being exported in carcase form had been in long-term decline with more value being achieved by reducing the carcase to individual cuts.

"The volume share of carcase exports was as low as 27% in 2019, however this increased to 38% of all Irish lamb exports in 2022."

According to Bord Bia, reduced lamb exports from the UK up to 2022 had increased market demand for carcase lamb in key mainland Europe markets.

Lamb trade dependent on two separate markets

Meat Industry Ireland's (MII) chairman Philip Carroll said at the meeting that the weights paid for lambs at factory gate are "specification dependent and are driven by the requirements of the marketplace".

"The lamb carcase export trade is driven towards 'Grade 1' lambs or number 1 lambs as they are known within the trade. These are comprised of animals in the weight range 18-21kg and applies to all export markets," Mr Carroll said.

"A much lower-level demand exists for heavier lambs and clearly the consequences of participation in this market is an overall loss of market value delivering diminished returns.

"It is therefore much more challenging for processors to market these heavier carcasses when the returns from the 'in-spec' carcase is more valuable overall to the sector."

High-value protein

At the retail level, Mr Carroll said that the requirements are clear - "driven in the main by retailers and how they can best market this high-value protein to their customers".

"The cuts/boned business is continuously driven towards fixed weight / fixed price cuts of meat. For example, full legs in store are generally sold at weights of 2-3kg, with the retail space charging around €10 per kg for legs, equivalent to a €20-€30 purchase," he explained.

Compared to other proteins, this is an expensive meal option. With leg specifications ranging from 25-28% yield on a carcase, a 3kg leg will come off a carcase of just 21.4kg.

"The same principle applies for racks or loin products. When they get too big in size, the cost to the consumer becomes prohibitive and they simply will not sell at the level required to sustain profitability.

"As a result, overall returns at all levels of the supply chain are negatively impacted."

Little demand for heavier carcases

The processing of heavier carcases involves the removal of the bone from the meat, which reduces the yield and increases input costs. Some extra meat ends up being minced at a lower sales price, Mr Carroll said.

"There is little demand for lambs more than 21kg at this time of the year, and most suppliers are responsive to this and fully understand the differential available in the market between 'in spec' and heavier animals," he said.

As the season progresses and into 2024 for example, processors will pay for slightly heavier carcase weights [23kg] as the bone structure of the animal becomes heavier.

"However, the meat yield increases at a disproportionately lower % and therefore, they pay the farmer for a higher weight to reflect the meat yield vs bone yield."

According to Mr Carroll, this does not "reduce the challenge faced at retail level where consumer sentiment remains focused on affordability".

Significant challenges

At the meeting, MII highlighted the "significant challenges" the sheep sector has faced due to the cost of living crisis over the last year.

"Consumption levels have fallen alongside beef and pork, with only poultry showing any sort of consumption uplift over recent months, reflected of course in lower retail prices for poultry," Mr Carroll told the meeting.

"MII and our processors acknowledge the difficulties some sheep producers are facing as a direct consequence of the impact of higher input costs associated with the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine and the consequential impact of global inflation, energy costs, etc.

"That is why it is so important that we continue to work towards marketing lamb products that return the best value to Irish producers from the international marketplace."

Organic lamb

At the committee meeting, Bord Bia said that it is expecting and preparing for production of organic lamb in particular to "grow substantially".

Organic production here accounts for 1% of overall lamb production currently, with approximately 50% of current product being consumed on the domestic market with the balance being exported - primarily to Germany, Belgium and the UK.

"We are acutely aware of the immediate challenge of product leakage in organic lamb due to the seasonal supply, and we are committed to and actively assisting the sector to identify and capture new potential customers for this and future supplies," Mr O'Toole told the committee meeting.