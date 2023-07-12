Farmers have 'real and genuine concern' around Nature Restoration Law

Farmers continue to have “real and genuine concern” around the Nature Restoration Law being passed in its current format.

The EU must have restoration measures in place by 2030 covering at least 20% of its land and sea areas, MEPs have said.

Following a debate on Tuesday, the European Parliament adopted its position on the EU Nature Restoration Law with 336 votes in favour, 300 against, and 13 abstentions.

The vote for outright rejection of the law lost by 12 votes — 324 to 312 — and the IFA said that “the reality is that the original EU Commission version of the law has, in effect, been pushed back”.

“Arising from its rejection at three EU Parliament committees, significant changes and amendments have been made, particularly in relation to rewetting — and more changes are needed,” said IFA president Tim Cullinan.

“The EU Council recently agreed a much-modified version of the law.

“While we would have concerns around this version, it would address some of the concerns — but more changes are needed and we have been in Strasbourg this week campaigning on these in advance of [the] vote and the trilogues [informal political meetings].”

'Ambiguity'

Mr Cullinan said that there is “real and genuine concern” that there will be “significant ramifications” from passing this law in this format.

“There is still a lot of ambiguity around what the law will mean, and with no impact assessments undertaken at member state level, the impact on farm incomes, food production, and farming practices is unclear,” he said.

“The debate became about whether people are for or against nature, which is a misrepresentation of the situation. The detail of the proposed ‘law’ is the issue.”

Green Deal

As part of the European Green Deal, June 2022 saw the commission propose a regulation on nature restoration to contribute to the long-term recovery of nature across the EU’s land and sea areas and to achieve EU climate and biodiversity objectives.

After this week’s vote, rapporteur César Luena said the law “is an essential piece of the European Green Deal and follows the scientific consensus and recommendations to restore Europe’s ecosystems”.

“Farmers and fishers will benefit from it and it ensures a habitable earth for future generations,” he said.

Now we must continue the good work, defend our ground during the negotiations with member states, and reach an agreement before the end of this parliament’s mandate to pass the first regulation on nature restoration in the EU’s history.

The minister of State for heritage, Malcolm Noonan, said he welcomes “this important step forward to restore nature across the EU”.

He said that work will now start to “find the common ground” between farmers, foresters, fishers, NGOs, businesses, scientists, and the public to develop a National Restoration Plan.

“I will do this through a broad and deep public participation process, informed by robust ecological and socioeconomic impact assessments in order to enable honest debate,” said Mr Noonan.

“I will also continue to advocate for a nature fund at the national level, that is separate to the CAP, in order to underpin the implementation of long-term restoration measures, as I have done since the very beginning of the debate on this issue.”

Must be voluntary

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association president Pat McCormack said that there is a "troubling" lack of an "explicit recognition for the fact that any such law must be voluntary".

"There simply has to be a recognition that participation by farmers can only be voluntary," he said.

"And how do we ensure that participation, even where voluntary, does not impact or degrade neighbouring holdings? This has to be looked at minutely and every aspect worked through – but we can only start from the principle that it is voluntary, and no degree of compulsion is involved," Mr McCormack said.

Divisions

The vote comes after months of political campaigning exposing deep divisions among EU countries and lawmakers over the proposal, with some government leaders warning that Europe is pushing through too many environmental laws.

The new legislation will require countries to introduce measures restoring nature on a fifth of their land and sea by 2030.

The EU Parliament’s biggest group, the European People’s Party, led a campaign to reject the plan, saying it would harm farmers and endanger food security.

Other lawmakers and scientists have accused the group of using misinformation to court votes, which the EPP denied.

Additional reporting: Reuters