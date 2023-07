Guilty as charged. As some of you may be aware I also am a dairy farmer. Not to make light of it, but these last few years it seems almost criminal to be dairy farming.

And yes, Monday’s RTÉ Investigates made for uncomfortable viewing. There were instances within the programme of how farmers do care for their animals, but the documentary highlighted the mistreatment of calves at marts, during transport to the EU, and also highlighted the culling of a small percentage of worthless calves.

The mistreatment of animals is an age-old problem and modern welfare standards are not always lived up to and the production of such a programme was destined to happen.

Ireland has for eons exported animals to the UK and continental Europe — figures from 2003 for instance, 20 years ago show 122,000 such calves exported.

Yes, the number of calves exported in 2022 increased, but the export of calves should not be framed as a new phenomenon. Yes the incidence of worthless calves has become an issue for the industry.

When a calf sells for less than the price of a coffee at your local petrol station, there is something dramatically wrong. For perspective, when a litre of milk sells for less than 500ml of fizzy sugary drinks there is also something dramatically wrong.

When premium branded dog food sells for more than prime beef there is also something dramatically wrong.

The blame should be shared: those who breed such animals must absorb the costs of rearing them at a loss until they have an economic value and can be sold in the normal manner; those who promoted such breeds should do their fair share of navel gazing.

Bord Bia should ask itself is it really adding value for farmers, given that the economics of beef farming is dismal, which has a knock-on effect on the amount such farmers are willing to spend on lower-quality calves — and, yes, probably customers should re-evaluate the value of nutrition and healthy food.

The Department of Agriculture could also do better. If calves were not counted for nitrates purposes until they were say six weeks old, and if the TB testing rules for calves were extended to beyond 42 days as had been the case during covid, there would be a lot less pressure on farmers trying to offload calves before they reach the 42-day age limit.

Teagasc, through the development of the dairy beef index and sexed semen labs, is working towards unwinding the nonsense that prevailed vis a vis breeding cows that resulted in such worthless offspring, but it’s a pothole that could have been avoided.

That’s a lot of wishful thinking, and perhaps Fran McNulty’s piece will have the effect of spurring on some changes or, even better, adherence to the existing regulations.

You’ll never see a video of a farmer staying up all night to tend to a heifer calving, or a farmer giving the newly born calf, struggling to breathe, mouth to mouth, or a farmer using all of their might to lift a newly born calf up by their hind legs to let the mucus drain from the calf’s nose, or the farmer in the wee hours making sure the newborn calf gets colostrum before the farmer returns to bed.

These are the hidden stories, but they are the stories that we must remind ourselves of even if just within our own heads.

Yes, there are bad actors within our industry, as there is where you take a cross-section of any other industry or society.

Those bad actors should be held to account.

For those of you doing your best try not to absorb the negativity that can radiate from such documentaries as this.

Remind yourself of the good job that you do and the care and dedication that you give to your farm and animals. Take care.