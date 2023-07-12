Almost total adoption of measures required for 25% emissions cut

Diversification into organic farming, forestry or particularly feedstock/grass production for biomethane production could also significantly reduce emissions by 2030. It was also suggested that manure management through additives and aeration as well as biomethane and extended grazing could reduce manure methane emissions.
In terms of reducing use of nitrogen fertilisers, Teagasc said that farmers should consider using reduced-nitrogen fertiliser or an altered fertiliser formulation - either protected urea or ammonium-based compound fertilisers.
Switching from calcium ammonium nitrate to protected urea or an ammonium-based compound would also reduce emissions by 553 ktCO2eq. Reduced crude protein in animal feed concentrates will also contribute to reduced nitrogen loading in soils.
All these measures are assuming a very high adoption rate.
Should the agriculture sector get the very high levels of adoption Teagasc are seeking, emissions could be reduced to 17 MtCO2eq.
Professor Frank O Mara, Teagasc Director, said the MACC shows there is a technology pathway for the agriculture sector to meet its obligation “but it requires a very high uptake of the currently available mitigation measures and future technologies to achieve that”.