Bill to establish food regulator signed into law

The Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill has been signed into law.

The bill establishes the independent office of the new agri-food regulator, An Rialálaí Agraibhia.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue described the legislation as "landmark", and will help to "bring increased fairness and transparency to the agricultural and food supply chain".

"The independent office, An Rialálaí Agraibhia, will promote and enforce the principles of fairness and transparency in the agricultural and food supply chain, having a particular regard to farmers, fishers and small food businesses," Mr McConalogue said.

Office's role

This new office will:

Perform a price, market analysis and reporting function to bring greater transparency all along the agricultural and food supply chain, providing regular reports on price and market information on all sectors in the agri-food supply chain;

Engage with retailers, processors, wholesalers, farmers, fishers, and others on matters affecting fairness and transparency in the agricultural and food supply chain;

Be responsible for ensuring that buyers in the agricultural and food supply chain do not implement unfair practices in their business-to-business relationship with suppliers.

The bill provides for the transfer of the interim UTP Enforcement Authority to the new office.

The chief executive of the new regulator is Niamh Lenehan.

The regulator will have powers to levy fines of up to €10m on buyers, including retailers, food producers and processors who engage in unfair trading practices with farmers and other suppliers.

The office will have powers to investigate breaches such as late payments to suppliers, misuse of trade secrets, commercial retaliation and unilateral contract changes.