Public consultation opens on new organics strategy

A new five-year national strategy for organics is to be developed.
The new strategy will "reflect recent growth, focus on market development, current challenges, and future potential".

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 15:01
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A public consultation process has opened on the new strategic plan for the development of the organic sector.

The current National Organic Strategy was developed in 2019 and runs to 2025 and the new strategy will plan the development for the sector to 2030.

The consultation process will be open for a seven-week period to Friday, August 18.

Clear direction

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that this is an opportunity for all stakeholders and members of the public to contribute to the development of the strategy.

"The Government is focused on reaching 10% of all land farmed organically by 2030," Ms Hackett said. 

The strategy will incorporate sectoral and cross-sectoral recommendations, market developments, training and education, public awareness, and wider EU policy. 

"It is critical that stakeholders have their views considered in developing this strategy which aims to build on the recent expansion of the sector and provide clear direction for further growth of the organic sector towards 2030." 

The Organic Sector Strategy Group, which was re-established by Minister Hackett in 2022 and is chaired by Padraig Brennan, is tasked with developing this new strategy.

It is expected the strategy will be presented to the minister in the first quarter of 2024.

New strategy for organics to be developed

The agricultural input price index was down 6.5% in the 12 months to May 2023, according to CSO figures, and the output price index also fell by 4.7% over the same period.

Farming
