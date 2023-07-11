Further cuts on the cards for Irish beef producers

The unrelenting downward pressure on the beef prices at the factories is continuing for the supplies being delivered this week with a further cut of 5c/kg across all prime categories of animals.

Suppliers are hoping that "a shade more interest" by the factory agents in sourcing cattle this week may be enough to signal that the pressure on prices may be about to bottom out.

"We are experiencing more interest from the factories, which is being taken as a good sign that they want to get the cattle, but they have yet to show any clear indication that they are willing to pay more for them," was a reasonable summary of the situation from one supplier this week.

"There are some reports of a bit more than the baseline quotes being paid this week, but we have to see more evidence of that before reaching any conclusion. It is normally a quieter time of the year for the factories, and they are now really thinking of the Autumn trade for the grass-finished animals," he added.

Concerns also continue to mount over the increasing difference between Irish and UK beef prices, which now range over €250/head.

The quoted base price for steers has been reduced to 480c/kg, with reports that some of the factories are paying a few cents extra to get cattle. Heifers are quoted on a base of 485c/kg, with reports of up to 490c/kg being paid for the larger quality lots.

The finishers who had targeted the early summer market for cattle have been very badly burned.

Many of them paid very fancy prices for the quality forward stores at mart sales during the early months of the year in anticipation that the expected "tightening" in supply predicted for late Spring-early Summer would be strong enough to deliver a reasonable return.

But the patterns in the beef trade are notoriously difficult to predict. The spike in prices from late April to mid-June, often seen in the past, did not materialise this year.

The young bulls are generally on 485c/kg for R-grade, with prices ranging from 485-490c/kg.

While cow prices are now back by up to 80c/kg on earlier in the year, with R-grade cows quoted at 420-430c/kg this week.

The intake remained very steady at 32,641 head last week, which brought the year-to-date supply to 699,175 head, equal to 31,000 less than for the same period in 2022.

Included in the kill for last week were 11,550 steers, 9,301 heifers, 8,505 cows and 2,703 young bulls.