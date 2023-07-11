Steadier start to the week for lamb trade

There is a much steadier tone to the trade for lambs this week in general, raising hope that the worst may be over, at least for the present.

There has been a broad welcome as the quoted prices remain largely unchanged at 700-720c/kg for lambs, plus the usual bonus payments for quality as applicable at the individual factory.

However, within that range, some of the processors have reduced their quotes by up to 10c/kg.

Meantime, the suppliers are reporting that there is a reasonable level of interest at the factories for supplies and the processors are paying 720-730c/kg for the lambs in deals with the suppliers.

Entries at the live sales at the marts on Monday were light, with Kilkenny auctioneer George Candler saying, "Many sheep producers have sold their early lambs with smaller numbers now appearing, which is beneficial to the limited number of farmers who have remained in the lamb business".

The tops of the trade at Kilkenny sold for up to €193 paid for a pen of ten butchers lambs weighing 51kg, which was a record price for the season. A lot of ten weighing 53kg made €188, with eight weighing 55kg selling for €187 and ten weighing 48kg making €185. The factory-type lambs were also a very strong trade, selling for up to €111 over.

There was also a very good trade at Corrin Mart for an entry of only 280 head. The smaller showing benefited the trade with a top price of €190 paid for a pen of 13 butcher's lambs weighing 57kg.

A lot of ten weighing 53kg sold for €176, with ten in the lot weighing 50kg making 174 and 22 averaging 48kg selling for €164. The factory lambs sold for up to €96 over.