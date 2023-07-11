EU-NZ trade deal to make 'an already bad situation worse' for Irish sheep farmers

Following the completion of the ratification process in both the EU and New Zealand, the deal enters into force.
EU-NZ trade deal to make 'an already bad situation worse' for Irish sheep farmers

The free trade agreement was signed in recent days, and under its terms, an additional 38,000 tonnes of duty-free sheepmeat will be permitted to flow into the EU annually on top of the current 114,000 tonnes permitted.

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 12:00
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement will "make an already bad situation worse" for Irish sheep farmers.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association sheep chairman Sean McNamara has said that the decision to allow an additional 38,000 tonnes of sheepmeat into the EU from New Zealand is "yet another blow to sheep farmers at a time when prices are falling rapidly".

"This agreement can only be described as kicking sheep farmers when they are down," he said.

The free trade agreement was signed in recent days and, under its terms, an additional 38,000 tonnes of duty-free sheepmeat will be permitted to flow into the EU annually on top of the current 114,000 tonnes permitted.

The new volume will be gradually phased in over seven years from the entry into force of the agreement.

Under the agreement, the EU will also allow a tariff rate quota of 10,000 tonnes of beef to be imported with reduced duty of 7.5%. 

'Disgrace'

"This is the last thing Irish sheep farmers need," Mr McNamara said. 

"It makes no sense to allow this additional product to come in when we know the negative impact it will have on local suppliers. 

"It is a disgrace that instead of trying to help sheep farmers, decision-makers within the EU have decided to not only ignore the difficulties facing the sector, but to also compound those difficulties."

He added that sheep farmers need better prices for their produce and greater financial supports, "not agreements that will make an already bad situation worse".

Lower tariffs

The agreement is now sent to the European Parliament for its consent. Following the completion of the ratification process in both the EU and New Zealand, the deal enters into force.

According to the European Commission, the agreement "takes into account the interests of EU producers of sensitive agricultural products: several dairy products, beef and sheepmeat, ethanol, and sweetcorn". 

"For these sectors, there will be no liberalisation of trade. Instead, the agreement will allow zero or lower tariff imports from New Zealand only in limited amounts [through so-called tariff rate quotas]."

Read More

Only New Zealand will benefit from 'painful' trade deal

More in this section

tractor fertilizing in field Fertiliser and fuel prices drop in the year while electricity increases
Last straws after harvest and tractor plowing the stubble field Cereal production estimated to drop by 13% this year
'Generational bond' captured in dairy photo competition's winning entry 'Generational bond' captured in dairy photo competition's winning entry
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>The new strategy will "reflect recent growth, focus on market development, current challenges, and future potential".</p>

Public consultation opens on new organics strategy

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd