Fertiliser and fuel prices drop in the year while electricity increases

Fertiliser prices have dropped by 35.6% and fuel by 25.3%, while electricity increased for farmers by 34.6% over a 12-month period.
The agricultural input price index was down 6.5% in the 12 months to May 2023, according to CSO figures, and the output price index also fell by 4.7% over the same period.
The annual terms of trade rose by 1.9% when compared with May 2022.
Comparing May 2023 with May 2022, the most significant output price increases were in cereal prices (47.5%), pig prices (32.3%), and egg prices (17.6%), while milk prices dropped by 23.8%.
Looking at input prices over the last 12 months, there have been notable increases in plant protection products (13%), seeds (7.1%), and veterinary expenses (6.1%).
Commenting on the release, statistician in the agriculture division Grzegorz Głaczyński said: "On a monthly basis, the agricultural output price index increased marginally by 0.1%, while the agricultural input price index fell by 3.4% when compared with April 2023.
"The most noticeable monthly changes in the output price sub-indices were recorded in the price of milk which dropped by 0.9%, while crop output rose by 2.3%.
"The monthly input price sub-indices showed declines of 11.3% in fertiliser prices and 4.5% in energy, while plant protection products went up by 6.9%."