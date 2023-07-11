Fertiliser and fuel prices drop in the year while electricity increases

Fertiliser prices have dropped by 35.6% and fuel by 25.3%.
The agricultural input price index was down 6.5% in the 12 months to May 2023, according to CSO figures, and the output price index also fell by 4.7% over the same period.

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 11:38
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Fertiliser prices have dropped by 35.6% and fuel by 25.3%, while electricity increased for farmers by 34.6% over a 12-month period.

The annual terms of trade rose by 1.9% when compared with May 2022.

Comparing May 2023 with May 2022, the most significant output price increases were in cereal prices (47.5%), pig prices (32.3%), and egg prices (17.6%), while milk prices dropped by 23.8%.

Looking at input prices over the last 12 months, there have been notable increases in plant protection products (13%), seeds (7.1%), and veterinary expenses (6.1%). 

Monthly changes

Commenting on the release, statistician in the agriculture division Grzegorz Głaczyński said: "On a monthly basis, the agricultural output price index increased marginally by 0.1%, while the agricultural input price index fell by 3.4% when compared with April 2023.

"The most noticeable monthly changes in the output price sub-indices were recorded in the price of milk which dropped by 0.9%, while crop output rose by 2.3%. 

"The monthly input price sub-indices showed declines of 11.3% in fertiliser prices and 4.5% in energy, while plant protection products went up by 6.9%."

<p>Estimated crop yields by Teagasc advisors indicate that crop yields for harvest 2023 will be close to the five-year average. </p>

Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

