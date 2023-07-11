'Generational bond' captured in dairy photo competition's winning entry

The winner of Teagasc's 'This is Dairying' photo competition captured a "moment of peace" during daily routine on the farm.

The competition was run in the lead-up to the 2023 Teagasc Moorepark open day, and invited entrants to upload a photograph illustrating what they love about Irish dairying.

The purpose of the photo competition was to encourage farmers to share positive images of what they love about dairy farming to show the many reasons why it is an attractive career.

Over 370 submissions were received, each one showcasing the connection between farm families, their herds, and the Irish landscapes which serve as their backdrop, according to Teagasc.

Moment of peace

The overall winning photograph was taken and submitted by Brid Doherty from Co Kerry.

Ms Doherty said her photo was taken in a little botharín on a spring evening this year.

While walking behind her father and nephew, she said she was "struck with a sense of deja vu" as she watched her nephew experience one of her favourite memories from her childhood, hand in hand with her dad.

In that moment, she thought: "This is the closest thing I will ever get to a time machine."

"It was a moment of peace, nostalgia, and togetherness, found in this small but precious daily routine that's been present my whole life," she added.

Connection to nature

Teagasc People in Dairy Programme manager Conor Hogan said that this competition "is a reminder that amidst the hustle and bustle of our modern world, there is still a profound connection to nature and a deep-rooted respect for the land".

"Each image tells a story of the tireless efforts that sustain our dairy industry," he added.

The second prize winner chosen was Marguerite Crowley from Co Cork.

Margeurite Crowley's second prize image.

There were five runners-up also chosen: Kevin Murray, Co Clare; Elvina Rothwell, Co Tipperary; Maighread Barron, Co Waterford; Declan Lally, Co Galway; and Bruce Thompson, Co Laois.