'Generational bond' captured in dairy photo competition's winning entry

The competition was run in the lead-up to the 2023 Teagasc Moorepark open day.
'Generational bond' captured in dairy photo competition's winning entry

The overall winning photograph was taken and submitted by Brid Doherty from Co Kerry.

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 09:38
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The winner of Teagasc's 'This is Dairying' photo competition captured a "moment of peace" during daily routine on the farm.

The competition was run in the lead-up to the 2023 Teagasc Moorepark open day, and invited entrants to upload a photograph illustrating what they love about Irish dairying. 

The purpose of the photo competition was to encourage farmers to share positive images of what they love about dairy farming to show the many reasons why it is an attractive career.

Over 370 submissions were received, each one showcasing the connection between farm families, their herds, and the Irish landscapes which serve as their backdrop, according to Teagasc.

Moment of peace

The overall winning photograph was taken and submitted by Brid Doherty from Co Kerry.

Ms Doherty said her photo was taken in a little botharín on a spring evening this year. 

While walking behind her father and nephew, she said she was "struck with a sense of deja vu" as she watched her nephew experience one of her favourite memories from her childhood, hand in hand with her dad. 

In that moment, she thought: "This is the closest thing I will ever get to a time machine."

"It was a moment of peace, nostalgia, and togetherness, found in this small but precious daily routine that's been present my whole life," she added.

Connection to nature

Teagasc People in Dairy Programme manager Conor Hogan said that this competition "is a reminder that amidst the hustle and bustle of our modern world, there is still a profound connection to nature and a deep-rooted respect for the land". 

"Each image tells a story of the tireless efforts that sustain our dairy industry," he added.

The second prize winner chosen was Marguerite Crowley from Co Cork.

Margeurite Crowley's second prize image.
Margeurite Crowley's second prize image.

There were five runners-up also chosen: Kevin Murray, Co Clare; Elvina Rothwell, Co Tipperary; Maighread Barron, Co Waterford; Declan Lally, Co Galway; and Bruce Thompson, Co Laois. 

Read More

Teagasc launches 'This is Dairying' photo competition

More in this section

Kerry Group suppliers 'continuing the campaign' for increased milk price with protest in Tralee  Kerry Group suppliers 'continuing the campaign' for increased milk price with protest in Tralee 
Hanging files in filling cabinet in an office S Karen Walsh: My youngest child is transitioning. How can I help?
Close up of calves on animal farm eating food. Meat industry concept. 'Animal welfare issues' revealed in documentary spark investigation into dairy industry 
#Farming - Dairy#Farming - Rural Life
<p>Estimated crop yields by Teagasc advisors indicate that crop yields for harvest 2023 will be close to the five-year average. </p>

Cereal production estimated to drop by 13% this year

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd