Karen Walsh: My youngest child is transitioning. How can I help?

Dear Karen,

I live in a rural area in Ireland. My youngest child is transitioning and going forward wants to be known as Sarah. I am very supportive of them and want to help them as much as I can. They are about to turn 18 soon, and I do not know anything about this, and I am wondering can you offer me some advice or guidance on how I start the process for them or assist them in obtaining a Name Change and Gender Recognition Certificate?

Dear Reader,

Ireland amended its Gender Recognition Act in 2018, which removed barriers that prevented transgender people from getting their chosen name on legal documents. Previously a Deed Poll was needed in order to be legally recognised by their chosen name.

However, now the use of the individual’s chosen name on the application form is sufficient to apply for a Gender Recognition Certificate. This alleviates the financial pressure somewhat and makes the process much more streamlined and accessible.

All individuals over the age of 18 years are allowed to declare their own gender identity under the Gender Recognition Act 2015, and individuals aged between 16-17 years can also be legally recognised, although the process is more involved and would require an application to the Circuit Family Court, to obtain a court order on behalf of the individual, exempting them from the requirement to be 18 years of age.

Since your daughter is about to reach the age of 18, it might be best to wait until they reach 18 years of age, as the process is less onerous for individuals over the age of 18 years.

A Gender Recognition Certificate allows an individual to have their preferred gender recognised by the State. Once the Gender Recognition Certificate is issued, the person named on that certificate becomes for all purposes their preferred gender from that date forward. The effect of this, however, is not retrospective. All consequences of the individual’s actions, rights and responsibilities prior to the recognition of the preferred gender remain unaffected.

An individual will require their PPS number, their birth certificate or adoption certificate, proof of residency in Ireland, if they were not born in Ireland.

A gender recognition application form must be completed. This can be obtained online at gov.ie, or from the Department of Social Protection online. If the individual wants their name to change to a different name to what is on their birth certificate, and for the Gender Recognition Certificate to be issued under this new name, you must provide details of the forename and surname you wish to use.

The individual will also require the declaration (GRC1) to be witnessed by either a peace commissioner, notary public, commissioner for oaths or a solicitor.

Once the form is completed, the individual can send the GRC1 as well as the documents listed above to the Department of Social Protection.

The new gender and name (if changed) will be updated on the record associated with the applicant's PPS number on the department’s central records database.

Once the individual has received their Gender Recognition Certificate, they will have to apply to the appropriate authority to have the details relating to their gender entered into the appropriate gender recognition register.

An application to the General Register Office (GRO) if they are registered in the register of births or the adopted children register will need to be made, and their details will already have been sent to the GRO. A certified copy of the said entry in the above gender recognition register can be used if you have to provide a birth certificate. A certified copy of an entry will cost €20.