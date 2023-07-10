Call for proposals on promoting organics

The Department of Agriculture has announced the public call.
With a doubling of numbers in the Organic Farming Scheme in the last 12 months, Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that the potential for further growth is "strong".

Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 14:42
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The Department of Agriculture has announced a public call for proposals to promote organic farming in Ireland.

With a doubling of numbers in the Organic Farming Scheme in the last 12 months, Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that the potential for further growth is "strong", and that it is "opportune that funding is allocated to projects that promote and explain the benefits of organics". 

"Organic farming places an emphasis on the consideration and application of production methods that do not damage the environment, concern for animal welfare, and the production of high-quality agricultural products, as well as working with soils," Ms Hackett said. 

"There are so many benefits for the farmer, the land, the environment, and those who consume the products. This call will help promote many of these benefits." 

The call for the period 2023-2024 is open until July 28, and submissions can be made to the organic policy unit within the department.

New strategy

A new five-year national strategy for organics is to be developed.

The current National Organic Strategy was developed in 2019 and runs to 2025 and the new strategy will plan the development for the sector to 2030.

It will "reflect recent growth, focus on market development, current challenges, and future potential".

Ms Pippa Hackett said the Government had "already demonstrated that we’ve the highest level of ambition for the Irish organic sector".

"We’ve put in place the biggest supports for organic farming in Ireland with a five-fold increase in the Organic Farming Scheme budget," Ms Hackett said.

"This has already led to a rapid expansion of the Irish organic sector with a doubling of organic farmers in the last 12 months.

"This growth will continue as we open the scheme again to new entrants," she added.

Ms Hackett said it was important now "that we maintain momentum and coordinate all links in the supply chain from farmer to retailer" into the new strategy to "further drive the development of the sector".

The Organic Forum, chaired by Padraig Brennan, has been tasked with developing the new strategy and presenting it to Government in quarter one of 2024.

Farming
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Most Read

