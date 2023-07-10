Cork farmers urged to join Bord Bia as part of suckler scheme requirements 

Farmers in Co Cork are being urged to join Bord Bia as part of their requirements in the new suckler scheme.

Over 1,500 suckler farmers in the county have applied to join the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

The new €260m scheme targets bovine emissions through enhanced use of genetics, genomics, and performance metrics.

One of the eligibility conditions of the SCEP, as set by the Department of Agriculture, is that participants must also become certified members of the Bord Bia Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) by October 16, 2023.

However, approximately one-third of the SCEP applicants in Co Cork are not yet certified members of Bord Bia.

Speaking about this shortfall, Origin Green producer liaison and co-ordinator Damien Murray said that these herds will need to be certified before the October deadline in order to qualify for SCEP.

"This means the farmer needs to have applied to join SBLAS, undergone the audit, and achieved certification before that date," Mr Murray said.

"This process can take up to three months. Applicants to SCEP that have not yet made contact with Bord Bia need to act now, in order to register and arrange their audit as soon as possible."

Audit

In total, nearly 8,000 farmers or 40% of SCEP applicants are not currently certified to Bord Bia's SBLAS.

Bord Bia operates a helpdesk for farmers which will take applications, explain the requirements of the SBLAS, and help farmers prepare for the audit.

"The purpose of the audit is to monitor standards, not to penalise farmers," Mr Murray said.

"Most farmers are doing an awful lot of what is required for SBLAS already without realising it and have nothing to fear from a Bord Bia audit.

"The vast majority of farmers pass their audit without any issues being raised on the day."

During the audit, the farmer will be informed if any area does not comply with the requirements of the standard.

Any issues identified as non-conformances are explained by the auditor.

The farmer has a period of up to 28 days to provide evidence of corrective action to fix any non-conformances found and 'closeout' the audit.

This closeout approach means that a farmer will not fail on the day of audit if issues arise.