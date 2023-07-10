Farmers urged to 'push hard' for beef prices amid fears of 'deeply troubling' further cuts

Talks of further cuts to beef prices are "deeply troubling" given what farmers are currently paying to produce beef, a farm organisation has said.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association beef chairman Edmund Graham said that it appears that factories "remain hell-bent on getting prices down - whether market indications show a need for that or not".

"It is astonishing that meat processors are still attempting to ignore what it is actually costing our farmers to produce beef," Mr Graham said.

"Feedstuffs are almost as dear as they were last year and none of our other input costs have reduced in any meaningful manner.

"At the same time, many beef farmers are trying to adjust to significantly reduced basic payments."

Farmers are operating with higher costs and lower supports, and are "already losing €300 per head on stores purchased in the spring", Mr Graham warned.

He has urged all farmers to "push hard" for prices in the coming weeks.

'Beyond any rational explanation'

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association livestock chairman Des Morrison said that Irish beef prices have "fallen steadily" since mid-May, "while the almost exactly similar market in the UK has seen their prices climb steadily over the same period" according to Bord Bia figures.

Mr Morrison said that it is "beyond any kind of rational explanation" to see such price differences.