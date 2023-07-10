Pictures: Barryroe Agricultural Show

Irish Examiner photographer Dan Linehan captured the scenes at this year's Barryroe Agricultural Show
Felicity Lehane with Race View Parker the overall October Novermber Simmental champion at the Barryroe Agricultural Show. Picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 09:30
Dan Linehan

People watching the horses at the annual Barryroe Agricultural Show at the GAA field in West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
James O'Leary, Ballincolig with Seaview Patriot the reserve simmental champion at the Barryroe Agricultural show. Picture Dan Linehan
Noel McSweeney, Macroom with "Rocco" the overall Commercial champion at the Barryroe Agricultural Show. 
Gemma and Zoe Salter, Castlehaven with Glitter.
Adrian Bateman, Riverstick keeping cool while Ross looks after Slieveroe Phoenix at the annual Barryroe Agricultural Show at the GAA field in West Cork.
Catlin and David Wycherley with their Limousins.
Chloe Hynes with Adeline.
