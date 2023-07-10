Pictures: Barryroe Agricultural Show

Pictures: Barryroe Agricultural ShowIrish Examiner photographer Dan Linehan captured the scenes at this year's Barryroe Agricultural Show Felicity Lehane with Race View Parker the overall October Novermber Simmental champion at the Barryroe Agricultural Show. Picture Dan LinehanMon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 09:30Dan Linehan People watching the horses at the annual Barryroe Agricultural Show at the GAA field in West Cork. Picture Dan LinehanJames O'Leary, Ballincolig with Seaview Patriot the reserve simmental champion at the Barryroe Agricultural show. Picture Dan LinehanNoel McSweeney, Macroom with "Rocco" the overall Commercial champion at the Barryroe Agricultural Show. Gemma and Zoe Salter, Castlehaven with Glitter.Adrian Bateman, Riverstick keeping cool while Ross looks after Slieveroe Phoenix at the annual Barryroe Agricultural Show at the GAA field in West Cork.cCatlin and David Wycherley with their Limousins.d xChloe Hynes with Adeline.More in this section Vet on the Moove: When it comes to matters of the heart, tyre-wire is a cow's enemy Farmers to get emissions figure for their farms through new digital tool New ICOS president elected Government must 'remove barriers to entry' to allow expansion of solar powerREAD NOW Subscribe Now