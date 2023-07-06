New ICOS president elected

A new president of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has been elected.

Edward Carr succeeds James O'Donnell who recently retired from the ICOS rural business committee by rotation and thereby retired from the board and as ICOS president.

Mr Carr also serves as chairman of Arrabawn Co-op.

From Knockmaroe, Milestone, Thurles, Co Tipperary, he farms at home with his wife, June, along with his sons Eamon and Ronan, and daughters Lisa and Ciara.

Mr Carr said he is "honoured to be elected by the board of ICOS to represent such a fantastic organisation and the Irish co-operative movement".

"I'm really looking forward to leading the sector at this particularly challenging time," he said.

"The co-op movement has served the Irish rural economy and farming families for 130 years, and the co-op model has shown that it is robust, sustainable, and fit for purpose.

"We have particular challenges in our time as we steer a course through the various environmental and other restrictions that we're facing, but I'm confident that the co-op structure will support and work with farmers to help them to adapt to the changing conditions and to continue to thrive."

Sustainability

Mr Carr said that Irish farmers "have always been committed to sustainability", and working with all stakeholders, the sector will "continue to use science-based solutions to address the climate action imperatives that we all face".

"Given our predominantly pasture-based production model, we are already one of the lowest carbon agricultural economies in the world," he said.

"Rather than advancing unduly severe or radical measures, and thereby potentially displacing a greater carbon potential to other less efficient food producing regions of the world, it is essential that Irish agriculture is given reasonable time to make all necessary adjustments to which we are committed.

"We are working to further reduce emissions towards 2030 and onwards while ensuring continuity and security of supply for the wholesome and natural foods that we produce."

Willie Meagher from Cappawhite, Co Tipperary, representing Tipperary Co-op, has been elected vice-president of ICOS.