Farm fatality figures a reminder of the dangers 

A report from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) on workplace fatalities serves as a reminder of the dangers of working on farms, Irish Farmers' Association farm family and social affairs chairwoman Alice Doyle has said.

Farming had the highest number of work-related fatalities in 2022, with 13 deaths recorded, according to the authority.

"We will continue to promote best practice to reduce the risk on farms," Ms Doyle said.

"There is a particular issue with the age profile of our sector, which is part of a wider debate on measures needed to encourage young blood and generational renewal."

Farm Safety Week

Farm Safety Week will begin on Monday, July 17.

The IFA is encouraging all farmers "to be more vigilant and to fully embrace safe farming systems" to help reduce the risk of causing an accident on farms.

Now in its 11th year, the week sees the IFA working alongside the UK’s Farm Safety Foundation to bring the message of safety to the farming community.

"Farming is a vital part of the structure and economy across the island," Ms Doyle said.

"Farmers continue to work hard and long hours daily to produce essential foodstuffs.

"While farms are high-risk workplaces, farming does not have to be dangerous. Simple basic precautions can reduce the risks and prevent future accidents."

Health and safety video launched

At the Teagasc Moorepark open day this week in Fermoy, a video on work organisation for farmer health and safety was launched.

The video was produced by Teagasc health and safety specialist advisors in association with FBD Insurance and the Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee to the HSA.

Speaking at the launch of the video, which is one of a series on farm safety, Minister of State Martin Heydon said: "Work organisation has an important role to play when it comes to protecting health and safety on the farm.

"Working long hours under pressure and rushing from job to job can lead to fatigue which is a major factor in many incidents on farms."

HSA senior inspector for farm safety Pat Griffin encouraged all farmers to view and consider the new video's content in relation to their work practices.

"Many serious and fatal incidents investigations by HSA inspectors found that rushing, trying to finish a job at all costs or just trying to do too much in a day has led to a simple mistake but with dreadful consequences," Mr Griffin said.

"Planning and good work organisation, doing the more difficult tasks early in the day and seeking help when necessary has the potential to prevent death and injury."