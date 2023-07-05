Teagasc deal on grass and clover signed with Cork-based company

Teagasc has signed a long-term grass and clover genetic improvement agreement with seed wholesaler Goldcrop.

The new breeding and commercialisation collaboration will be called Pasture Innovations, and the new agreement is for a 15-year term with extension options.

This follows on from the 10-year agreement previously in place between the two organisations.

Pasture Innovations allows Goldcrop to have the sole marketing and propagation worldwide rights to all forage material bred from the Teagasc Oak Park grass and clover breeding programme.

The Oak Park breeding programme has been a breeding source of perennial ryegrass and clover varieties in the past three decades.

Breeding improved varieties of grasses, legumes and herbs, specifically for Irish conditions and management, ensures the competitiveness of pasture systems into the future, Teagasc said.

Teagasc has its own pasture breeding unit, with senior grass breeder Dr Patrick Conaghan leading the team.

The breeding programme is part of the Grassland Science Department led by professor Michael O’Donovan. The new collaboration will assist in the support and resourcing of the breeding programme.

The breeding team makes crosses and conducts evaluations with a specific emphasis on the sub-indices of the Irish Pasture Profit Index for grasses and a similar focus for white clover, red clover and herbs.

This allows for an emphasis on breeding for grazing, and new varieties that address the challenges facing Irish farmers.

In the past months, the Oak Park programme has delivered two clover varieties achieving recommendation on the UK NIAB list, Clodagh (white clover) and Fearga (red clover), both have achieved outstanding performance rankings for a number of traits in the list.

Advanced genetic material

At the launch, Goldcrop managing director John Murphy said that the company “prides itself in supporting the entire agri-food sector by bringing advanced genetic material that meet the challenges facing Irish farmers”.

“The long-term extensive collaboration, Pasture Innovations, paves the way to drive a better next generation of improved pasture varieties,” he said.

Goldcrop is Ireland’s largest seed wholesaler, supporting over 80 jobs across its three locations in Carrigtwohill, Killavullen and Dunleer.

The announcement of the agreement was made at the Teagasc Moorepark open day this week in Fermoy, Co Cork.

Moorepark open day

The theme of this year’s event was ‘Securing a Sustainable Future’.

It highlighted the various technologies and practices available to farmers to underpin the economic, environmental and social sustainability credentials of their farms.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the dairy industry “has gone through a significant transformation with positive economic and social impacts from that”.

“There is broad agreement that the next phase in development of the dairy sector is dependent on developing and maintaining our sustainable food production systems under the three pillars of economic, environmental and social sustainability,” he said.

“A particular focus is needed on ensuring we reduce our carbon emissions, improve animal welfare, improve water and air quality, and protect biodiversity.

“At the same time, it is necessary to generate financially rewarding career opportunities, improve work-life balance for farmers, and ensure health and safety for everyone in all sectors including dairy farming.”