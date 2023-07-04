South of Ireland hardest hit as the two-month-long slide in beef prices continues

Four or five months ago they'd thought that they were backing a winner with the predictions of supply tightening over the weeks ahead
South of Ireland hardest hit as the two-month-long slide in beef prices continues

Most of the factories are offering a base of 485 cents/kg for steers and 490 cents/kg for heifers this week.

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 14:40
Martin Ryan

As the beef prices at the factories suffer a further cut this week, the finishers are counting the heavy cost of having waged their euros on the optimism of a strong early summer trade.

The processors have reduced prices for most categories of supply by at least a further 5 cents/kg this week. Suppliers measuring their losses are in a guessing game as to what the trade forward is going to settle at on price.

Most of the factories are offering a base of 485 cents/kg for steers and 490 cents/kg for heifers this week as the two-month-long slide of prices continues to bite into the finishers' margins.

The south of the country appears to be the hardest hit, as is usual. Prices up country are a shade harder by up to 5 cents/kg for both steers and heifers. The northwest appears to be continuing with the strongest returns, but that is a long way to travel for a southern-based finisher and high transport costs and weight loss in cattle have to be taken into the equation.

The young bulls are making 5-10 cents/kg more than the equivalent grade steer, but the cow prices have slipped in line with most categories with R grade cows around 425-430 cents/kg this week, while some top quality lots are worth a shade more.

Four or five months ago they had thought that they were backing a winner with the predictions of supply tightening over the weeks ahead and leading to pressure on the processors to get sufficient cattle to fill their strong order books.

That said, there were some who felt that the climate around the beef trade and the prices being paid for forward animals was being over-optimistic, but they were being told to "stop talking down the trade".

Herd tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

The farming leaders have to represent the store producers as well as the finishers and it can be a very delicate line for them trying to balance between what is one man's cure not being another man's poison.

In reality, some of the old beliefs had a lot more substance to them than they are often nowadays given credit for. Those who hold out that predicting beef prices can be more hazardous than long-range weather forecasting weren't always wrong.

The summer trade of 2023 has dealt another blow to confidence in early finishing. The weekly kill continues very steadily at 32,981 head for last week, which was around 850 more than for the same week in 2022.

Within the leading categories, the pattern was very similar all being slightly more than in 2022. The composition of the kill included 11,691 steers, 8,754 heifers, 8,718 cows and 3,062 young bulls.

<p>The family farm income on sheep farms dropped 21% in 2022, "a level of reduction the low-income, vulnerable sheep sector does not have the capacity to absorb", the IFA warned.</p>

Farming
Latest

