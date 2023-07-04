Herd tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Don’t take that feeding away too quickly if you want to maintain performance.

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 11:39
Brian Reidy

All Stock

  • An early first-cut silage analysis for nutrients and minerals will help you construct a more accurate winter feed budget.
  • I have tested several silages made in May and quality in these has been good.
  • If you can handle it, consider purchasing cereals off the combine over the coming month to six weeks.
  • Continue to apply fertiliser — growth is excellent so push on grass now for either grazing or extra silage.
  • Order your straw supply in advance of the harvest.
  • Continue to routinely treat stock for parasites where necessary — especially calves.

Dairy

  • Where increased supplementation during the dry spell gave a significant yield increase, don’t take that feeding away too quickly if you want to maintain performance.
  • Grass is in the low teens dry matter per cent, as a result, cows need time to adjust to achieving required dry matter intakes when moving from mid 20s dry matters.

Sucklers

  • Keep dry autumn calving cows’ condition under control by restricting energy intake while keeping dry matter intakes up at the same time.
  • Continue to keep dry cow minerals in front of cows.
  • Many will begin creep-feeding spring calves soon — make sure the concentrate being fed contains good-quality ingredients to encourage intake.

Growing weanlings and store cattle

  • Young calves/weanlings going to grass can experience digestive upsets if the transition is not done carefully.
  • Supply stronger grass at first, with the forage and concentrates they were eating indoors.
  • Move paddocks regularly to encourage intakes of fresh swards once they are settled outdoors.
  • This is the cheapest weight gain you will get on these animals, don’t miss out on it!

Finishers

  • Cattle to be finished off grass should be fed some meal to achieve a good cover at this stage of the year.
  • Low protein, high-energy meals with an appropriate mineral are sufficient for this purpose.

