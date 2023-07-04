Herd tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- An early first-cut silage analysis for nutrients and minerals will help you construct a more accurate winter feed budget.
- I have tested several silages made in May and quality in these has been good.
- If you can handle it, consider purchasing cereals off the combine over the coming month to six weeks.
- Continue to apply fertiliser — growth is excellent so push on grass now for either grazing or extra silage.
- Order your straw supply in advance of the harvest.
- Continue to routinely treat stock for parasites where necessary — especially calves.
- Where increased supplementation during the dry spell gave a significant yield increase, don’t take that feeding away too quickly if you want to maintain performance.
- Grass is in the low teens dry matter per cent, as a result, cows need time to adjust to achieving required dry matter intakes when moving from mid 20s dry matters.
- Keep dry autumn calving cows’ condition under control by restricting energy intake while keeping dry matter intakes up at the same time.
- Continue to keep dry cow minerals in front of cows.
- Many will begin creep-feeding spring calves soon — make sure the concentrate being fed contains good-quality ingredients to encourage intake.
- Young calves/weanlings going to grass can experience digestive upsets if the transition is not done carefully.
- Supply stronger grass at first, with the forage and concentrates they were eating indoors.
- Move paddocks regularly to encourage intakes of fresh swards once they are settled outdoors.
- This is the cheapest weight gain you will get on these animals, don’t miss out on it!
- Cattle to be finished off grass should be fed some meal to achieve a good cover at this stage of the year.
- Low protein, high-energy meals with an appropriate mineral are sufficient for this purpose.