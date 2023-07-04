The tax implications when it comes to keeping horses

This past Sunday’s Irish Derby reminded me of the Irish horseracing industry and the tax rules that uniquely apply to this industry.

The horseracing industry is estimated to be worth nearly €2.5bn to the economy when ancillary enterprises are considered. Horses and taxation are a bit of a minefield, with an underlying and often misplaced assumption that income derived from horses is exempt from taxation.

The inverse should be the starting point, that is that income derived from horses is generally taxable save for two exceptions — namely where the activity is carried on as a hobby and income derived from horses in training.

Neither of these exceptions are codified into the tax legislation, and therefore it is really up to an individual themselves to make sure they are falling outside of the tax net rather than being able to rely on specific legislative exemptions.

Hobby

Looking at the first exception, whether an activity is carried on as a hobby or not depends on the circumstances. Various characteristics are associated with a trade such as the frequency of transactions, the profit motive of the individual, the item in question, the length of period of ownership, and the work undertaken by the owner.

A clear example of hobby activities not subject to income tax would include the sale of a pet pony that had been owned for years and years by the same owner.

On the other hand, an individual engaged from year to year in buying foals, schooling and breaking them with a view to selling as two-year-olds is effectively carrying on a farming trade, the profits from which would be taxable in the normal manner.

Income from livery, riding lessons, pony trekking, stallion services (since August 1 2008), horse training, and the breeding and sale of horses is equally taxable income where carried on as a trade.

Horses in training

As mentioned, a second exception to income tax applies, this time in respect of horses in training but only in certain cases. Then finance minister Paschal Donoghue shed some light on the matter in the Dáil questioning in 2021, noting “there is no specific income tax relief available for racehorses in training".

"However, in certain circumstances, horseracing can be treated as a hobby activity and therefore not liable to tax. Where a horse is moved to training and that activity is considered a hobby activity, then any profits earned which are associated with the racing activity while a horse is in training [winnings or sales proceeds] are not liable to tax.”

The minster offered further clarity that “this treatment does not apply to horse trainers because it is accepted by Revenue that, where a racehorse trainer who holds a licence trains horses which he or she owns or part-owns, the activity is a trading activity”.

As such, the second exemption is effectively a repeat of the first, that is, that income from a hobby is not treated as taxable income, bolstered with the added clarity that income from horses in training is generally seen as a hobby unless the horse is owned by a licensed trainer.

In general, if you keep horses only as a hobby, then the costs associated with the purchase, feed and keep of horses are not tax deductible, and neither is the income from the sale of the horses treated as taxable income.

As no business is being carried on, there are no Vat implications. In other words, it would not be possible to reclaim Vat on the purchase of the horse, or of any of the associated costs of keeping the horse, nor would you be required to pay Vat on the sale of the horse.

Farmers

Where a farmer is keeping horses for the purposes of say managing rough grazing, then they should be treated as livestock like other farm animals. Sales are treated as income and all costs associated with the purchase, rearing, keep and sales should be tax deductible in these circumstances.

For horse owners who are not carrying on a hobby but are keeping and breeding horses with a view to sale, and horse trainers, both are regarded as farmers for the purposes of income tax rules and are therefore entitled to claim farm building allowances in respect of farm buildings, and may have the capacity to recover Vat on the construction of farm buildings and structures under the flat rate farmer scheme where the individual is not otherwise registered for Vat.

When it comes to Vat on the sale of horses, the rules get complicated. Supplies of horses by flat-rate (unregistered) farmers to flat-rate farmers or other unregistered persons are not liable to Vat, this makes sense.

A private individual selling their horse as a hobby is not liable to Vat and the transaction is not considered an economic activity for Vat purposes.

The sale of a horse by a farmer or person carrying on a trade in horses who is registered for Vat is subject to Vat at 4.8% where the horse is sold for use in agricultural production or as foodstuff but in order for the supply of a horse to qualify for the reduced rate, the purchaser should make a written declaration stating which particular category the sale falls into.

Now to where things get a bit weird — in the case of a sale by a flat-rate farmer to another flat-rate farmer through an auction house, the flat-rate Vat credit is applied.

Other supplies of live horses by Vat-registered traders (ie not for agricultural purposes or for the food chain) are subject to Vat at the reduced rate of 13.5%. Professional advice should be sought in respect of each individual’s specific circumstances.