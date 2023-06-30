Animal Welfare Grant Programme opens for applications

Animal welfare charities "play a pivotal role" in educating the public in relation to responsible pet ownership, and animal welfare in general.

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 12:05
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Applications have opened to animal welfare charities who want to be considered for funding for the provision of services in 2024.

In launching the application process, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that these organisations provide "valuable services in preventing and responding to animal welfare issues across Ireland".

"In recognition of my department’s commitment to animal welfare, we now invite applications for the Animal Welfare Grant Programme for 2023," he said.

"The hard work, commitment and dedication of the staff and volunteers of these charities is admirable and I recognise the importance of the work they do, protecting and caring for surrendered, abandoned, and at-risk animals."

He added that these organisations "play a pivotal role" in educating the public in relation to responsible pet ownership, and animal welfare in general.

In 2022, there was "record funding" in excess of €5.8m announced, awarded to 99 animal welfare organisations throughout the country, an increase of over €2m on funding provided in 2021.

All applicants must be registered with the Charities Regulator and be in existence for over two years.

The closing date for receipt of completed application forms is July 21, 2023.

While beef farming in Ireland has its challenges, the new cattle specialist said that "emphasising the importance of grassland management along with animal breeding/husbandry can aid farmers to enhance environmental sustainability".

Teagasc appoints new cattle specialist for the south-west

READ NOW
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

