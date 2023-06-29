Teagasc appoints new cattle specialist for the south-west

Niall Kerins will be based in Teagasc Moorepark.
Teagasc appoints new cattle specialist for the south-west

While beef farming in Ireland has its challenges, the new cattle specialist said that "emphasising the importance of grassland management along with animal breeding/husbandry can aid farmers to enhance environmental sustainability".

Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 13:53
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Teagasc has appointed a new cattle specialist based in Moorepark to cover the south-west of the country. 

Niall Kerins, who comes from a drystock farming background in Co Kerry, graduated from Cork Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.

Niall Kerins has taken up the role covering the south-west of the country.
Niall Kerins has taken up the role covering the south-west of the country.

He went on to complete a Bachelor of Science in Land Management in Waterford Institute of Technology. 

He later went on and completed a Masters in Agricultural Extension and Innovation with University College Dublin/Skillnet. 

His master’s degree involved a study into the current use of agricultural media to transfer knowledge and implement change on farms. 

He is currently a Teagasc business and technology drystock advisor in the Kerry/Limerick advisory region. 

He previously worked as a drystock advisor based in Kilrush in Co Clare and as a dairy advisor in Listowel in Co Kerry. 

He has also worked for the National Co-op Farm Relief Services as a GLAS and TAMS planner for farmers.

Resilient beef systems

Speaking this week, Mr Kerins said: "This role gives me a great opportunity to bring technical messages to cattle farmers and I’m looking forward to working with farmers, advisors, and the wider agricultural industry. 

"While I acknowledge beef farming in Ireland has its challenges, emphasising the importance of grassland management along with animal breeding/husbandry can aid farmers to enhance the environmental sustainability of their enterprises while also being profitable.

"I look forward to working with farmers and their advisors on the Teagasc Future Beef programme and the Dairy Beef500 programme where we continue to build resilient beef farming systems for the future."

Read More

Beef prices stabilise but leaders are going to have take action to protect their members

More in this section

Production of yogurt in a farm, homemade cow's milk yoghurt €32m for agri-food processing and marketing projects
'Anything to do with land use cannot succeed without the backing of farmers' 'Anything to do with land use cannot succeed without the backing of farmers'
A open farm gate in rural Wales €15.6m in BPS refunds to 95,000 farmers 
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>This scheme is intended to assist in the development of the horticulture sector by grant-aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment. </p>

Extension to closing date for horticulture investment scheme 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd