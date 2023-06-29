Extension to closing date for horticulture investment scheme 

The scheme will provide capital grant aid at a rate of up to 40% on all approved investments.
Extension to closing date for horticulture investment scheme 

This scheme is intended to assist in the development of the horticulture sector by grant-aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment. 

Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 11:44
Kathleen O'Sullivan

An extension has been announced to the closing date for the Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector. 

The scheme will now close at 5pm on Friday, July 7. It had been due to close on June 30.

This scheme is intended to assist in the development of the horticulture sector by grant-aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment including renewable energy, as well as technology adoption specific to commercial horticulture production. 

Completed application forms must be submitted to the Department of Agriculture in hardcopy by the deadline.

40% grant-aid

The scheme is funded by the Irish Government. Funding increased from €9m in Budget 2022 to €10m in Budget 2023.

It will provide capital grant aid at a rate of up to 40% on all approved investments.

It covers all horticultural areas including field vegetables, mushrooms, protected food crops, amenity crops, soft fruit, and apples, to beekeeping.

The scheme aims to facilitate environmentally friendly practices, promote the diversification of on-farm activities, improve the quality of products, and improve working conditions.

This scheme not only aids existing producers but also new entrants to horticulture, with qualifying young farmers receiving up to 50% grant aid.

Read More

€10m investment scheme for horticulture opens for applications

More in this section

'Anything to do with land use cannot succeed without the backing of farmers' 'Anything to do with land use cannot succeed without the backing of farmers'
A open farm gate in rural Wales €15.6m in BPS refunds to 95,000 farmers 
Slaughterhouse 'Immense frustration' amongst farmers over 'hammered' beef prices
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>The funding will ensure that food companies can invest in "ambitious strategies for future value growth" in established and emerging markets and with product innovations "that match changing consumer demand". </p>

€32m for agri-food processing and marketing projects

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd