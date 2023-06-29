Extension to closing date for horticulture investment scheme 

An extension has been announced to the closing date for the Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector.
The scheme will now close at 5pm on Friday, July 7. It had been due to close on June 30.
This scheme is intended to assist in the development of the horticulture sector by grant-aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment including renewable energy, as well as technology adoption specific to commercial horticulture production.
Completed application forms must be submitted to the Department of Agriculture in hardcopy by the deadline.
The scheme is funded by the Irish Government. Funding increased from €9m in Budget 2022 to €10m in Budget 2023.
It will provide capital grant aid at a rate of up to 40% on all approved investments.
It covers all horticultural areas including field vegetables, mushrooms, protected food crops, amenity crops, soft fruit, and apples, to beekeeping.
The scheme aims to facilitate environmentally friendly practices, promote the diversification of on-farm activities, improve the quality of products, and improve working conditions.
This scheme not only aids existing producers but also new entrants to horticulture, with qualifying young farmers receiving up to 50% grant aid.