€32m for agri-food processing and marketing projects

€32m in funding has been announced for agri-food processing and marketing projects across the country.

The investment will deliver 12 capital projects in primary food plants.

This is the second funding announcement under the €100m Capital Investment Scheme for the Processing and Marketing of Agriculture products.

In total, the scheme, when complete, will have backed 34 projects with total public and private investment of more than €420m, of which the 12 capital projects in this second funding phase will account for €160m.

The scheme is administered by Enterprise Ireland.

The scheme aims to assist companies in strengthening their operational capability and pursuing product and market diversification strategies and supporting the long-term future of the agri-food sector.

Announcing the funding, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney said that the project will help in "sustaining jobs and enhancing the export potential of this vital sector".

"Our agri-food sector employs 165,000 people in every county in Ireland and is a key driver of local economic prosperity," Mr Coveney said.

"The Government is determined to support the long-term, sustainable future of the sector as it responds to consumer demand and seeks to diversify both its products and its markets."

Future-proof

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that it is "crucial that we move to help future-proof all elements of the sector to ensure we can continue to meet new market dynamics and emerging trends".

"There are challenges facing our food producers, including input costs, changing consumer demand, and our changed trading relationship with the UK," he said.

"The sector has proved remarkably resilient in tackling these challenges."

Mr McConalogue said that the funding will ensure that food companies can invest in "ambitious strategies for future value growth" in established and emerging markets and with product innovations "that match changing consumer demand".

"It is critical that these investments are used to help drive greater returns for farm families and primary producers," he said.

Resilience

Minister of State with responsibility for new market development Martin Heydon said that the agri-food sector "has shown its resilience to overcome the serious disruption" to international trade last year, with strong agri-food export growth across important sectors including dairy and meat.

"Capital investment in the sector will ensure continued product and market diversification which is essential for the continued long-term development of the agri-food sector, and the farms it supports throughout rural communities in Ireland," Mr Heydon said.

Under the scheme, Dairygold Co-op is receiving €1.4m for market and product diversification in the nutritional market.

Lakeland Dairies is receiving €4.5m for post-Brexit market diversification, while Tirlán is receiving €1.4m for a product and market diversification project, and €3.9m for a product diversification project focused on the nutritional market.

Dew Valley Foods is the recipient of €5m for a post-Brexit market diversification project, while Liffey Meats is receiving €2.1m for a product and market diversification project.