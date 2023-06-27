"Anything to do with land use cannot succeed without the backing of farmers," Irish Farmers' Association president Tim Cullinan has stressed, in response to Tuesday morning's lengthy vote on the proposed Nature Restoration Law.

Following votes on amendments to the commission’s proposal on June 15 and continued today, the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety rejected the proposed EU law as amended.

Mr Cullinan said the outcome in the European Parliament’s Environment Committee today "raises significant questions about how the EU Commission approached this piece of legislation", with it failing to pass the proposed law, deadlocked at 44 votes in favour and 44 against.

Mr Cullinan said that the proposal had now failed at three parliament sub-committees (agriculture, fisheries and environment) and that the EU Commission "failed to take on board the widespread concerns raised and did not do enough to allay the fears of farmers around the impact of the law".

"The commission has to go back to the drawing board and revise its approach to what they want to do," Mr Cullinan said.

"Anything to do with land use cannot succeed without the backing of farmers."

'Unprecedented'

As part of the European Green Deal, the commission proposed in June last year a regulation on nature restoration to contribute to the long-term recovery of damaged nature across the EU’s land and sea areas and to achieve EU climate and biodiversity objectives.

Speaking from Brussels, IFA director of European affairs Liam MacHale said that today's vote outcome was "unprecedented", and that while the proposal can still proceed to plenary, "it is time for the commission to reevaluate their proposal".

IFA environment chairman Paul O’Brien has coordinated farm body COPA’s campaign in recent months which pointed out the "problems" with the Nature Restoration Law.

"Farmers recognise the role they can play in supporting nature and are already carrying out measures to do this. However, the lack of clarity on the potential impact of the proposed regulation on farmland and production is very worrying," Mr O'Brien said on Tuesday.

"It is vital that a full impact assessment is undertaken to quantify the area of farmland that will be affected to ensure the proposed targets are realistic and fair and are not detrimental to food production."

The Environment Committee will table to plenary the proposal to reject the commission’s proposal.

The European Parliament as a whole is then required to take a position, probably in the July plenary session in Strasbourg, pending approval of the agenda by the Conference of Presidents.

'Biggest threat'

Speaking on Monday ahead of the vote, Minister of State Pippa Hackett said she believes that the Nature Restoration Law has the "potential to revitalise and invigorate rural Ireland, breathing new life into our agricultural communities".

"To get to that destination, we must move beyond the perception that the concept of nature restoration is a threat to farming or rural life," she said.

Ms Hackett said that farmers feel a "great sense of responsibility" towards future generations, and they are "conscious that they must pass on a farm that can remain profitable for those coming next, but also a farm that is sustainable in a world where the consumer of the goods they produce is becoming ever more conscious of origin and footprint".

"Farmers in Ireland are already paving the way for a greener, more sustainable Ireland, where agricultural practices harmonise with nature," she said.

"What we cannot allow is that sense of ownership and enthusiasm to be damaged by conjecture and whataboutery around the Nature Restoration Law – which is the biggest threat to its progression that I see at this moment in time."