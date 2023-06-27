€15.6m in BPS refunds to 95,000 farmers 

€15.6m is being reimbursed to around 95,000 Irish farmers.

This money was deducted from 2021 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) payments in line with EU regulations under the financial discipline mechanism.

The financial discipline mechanism is part of the annual budgetary procedure of the EU.

It involves a monetary deduction (1.65% for the 2021 reduction) from some direct payments for the provision of a financial crisis reserve for the EU.

The crisis reserve is intended to provide additional support for the agricultural sector in the case of major crises affecting agricultural production or distribution.

If the crisis reserve is not activated in the financial year, or it is not fully utilised, the unused balance is refunded to farmers in the subsequent financial year.

These payments will bring the total paid to Irish farmers under the 2021 BPS to over €1.18bn, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed this week.