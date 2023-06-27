Visitor highlights the unique nature of Irish farming

As I sat down to write my latest article the phone rang, an excited Pete on the other end of the call told me that my Highland cow named Trixie just gave birth to a calf.

Trixie was an anniversary present from Pete a few years ago which he sourced from the UK as a heifer. She spends her summer in the paddock alongside our house. We always AI Trixie to a pedigree Highland bull and have a wonderful yearling heifer from her named Heather. As I rushed out to see the newborn, conscious not to upset Trixie as I got closer, it quickly dawned on me that all was not right.

The new arrival has a deformed front leg, shorter than the other legs but also curled and with the toes pointing in the wrong direction, far from ideal for what is essentially a suckler calf, and will need to walk on a constant basis as his mom grazes. The only luck this little chap has is that Trixie is a super mom, she had him well licked dry and encouraged him to suck. We will have him examined by our vet and see what is the best option to help him.

Trixie's calf wasn’t the only arrival on the farm this week as we were also visited by South African journalist Lindi Botha. We also enjoy hosting visitors from all parts of the world and getting to share our passion for sustainable dairy farming. Previously we have had guests from Australia, Iran, China, France, Canada, the US, and Chile. Language is never a barrier when it comes to agriculture and we have had some wonderful discussions with visitors who have no word of English.

Lindi lives in Nelspruit which is four hours east of Johannesburg. Her husband Jaco is a forester and harvesting manager. Originally a city girl, her passion for food and country life guided her to a career as a freelance journalist writing for publications such as Farmers Weekly SA afforded her the opportunity to travel the world visiting farms in Sweden, Denmark, Turkey, USA, India, and Australia.

Challenges

Farming in South Africa faces many challenges, they do embrace the very latest technology and rely on very cheap labour. For a dairy farm to be viable they predominantly need to be milking in excess of 500 cows.

Tillage farms growing mostly maize and soya are generally 500 hectares plus and water has become a huge challenge as climate change exasperates the already arid climate. The two biggest challenges South African agriculture faces due to them being a net exporter is firstly market access, the EU has increased restrictions which now makes it impossible for the southern hemisphere country to export citrus crops, an issue which if not resolved quickly, may see the industry collapse within 12 months.

Transformation is also a huge challenge as the country still tries to deal with apartheid, a recent law drafted that the government hopes to pass will only grant water licensees to black farmers, irrigation is required to grow crops there and it will if passed put white farmers out of business. Laws have also been passed where a certain percentage of shareholders in farms must be black, so in many cases, white farmers have had to give up equity in their farms merely to stay in business. While the policy is a huge challenge, a crumbling infrastructure is also starting to take its toll as farmers face the impossible task of transporting produce to urban areas and ports.

While Lindi was keen to learn more about our lives as farmers and find out more about how we manage the farm and environment, I too was keen to see what her opinion was on Irish agriculture and there was nowhere better to start the conversation than in the milking parlour where she joined me for evening milking, a first for her to don a milking apron and gloves as she normally conducted interviews in a farm office. As she learned to put on clusters, she told me it was such a joy to get so hands-on at the farm and undoubtedly one of the most memorable experiences she has ever had as an agri journalist.

World-class

She was amazed at how Ireland has managed to turn a natural resource which is grass and managed to turn it into a world-class product, namely Irish dairy. It is the most noninvasive type of farming she has seen. She has sampled dairy products right across the world and Irish grass-fed tastes so much better in her opinion. Irish farmers' dedication to the farms really impressed her, while she was well aware of how Irish policy looks to reduce livestock numbers, she was inspired by the ability of Irish farmers to seek out solutions to reduce emissions and tackle climate change head-on.

It was such a wonderful experience having Lindi on the farm with us for 24 hours, a great conversation over dinner, and as I dropped her to the Aircoach the following day, she told me her biggest regret was not being able to spend another two or three days on farm milking cows and mucking in around the yard. She felt our daughters had inspired her by their knowledge of livestock and farming and, without doubt, an exciting future lay ahead for Irish agriculture with the next generation of farmers. I have no doubt Lindi would have enjoyed the following day washing and clipping heifers in preparation for Charleville agricultural show.