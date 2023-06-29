Kieran Coughlan : Farmers should feel no shame in deriving decent profits from their operations

The national farm survey for 2022 has been published by Teagasc providing an in-depth analysis of what’s happening at the farm level.

The headline figures marking the increase in dairy farming profits and tillage farm profits are attention-grabbing, but do a great disservice to farmers, and for that very reason I will not put numbers on it.

Farmers are price takers, in the main, and other than applying their skills of husbandry in driving efficiencies, they have limited control over either input or output prices. Last year was perhaps the perfect year for dairy and tillage farming, and the stars aligned to give record profits, but anyone operating within those sectors knows the stark contrast that 2023 will bring with subdued output prices, stubbornly high input costs, and weather which isn’t exactly behaving as one would like.

Each year is different, and in some ways that’s the constant challenge for farmers, making the best of each year as it unfolds. Farmers should feel no shame in deriving decent profits from their operations, and are long overdue a good year.

As farmers, we need a good year to breathe in a bit of confidence, to be able to clear down a bit of debt or to have the financial capability to plough money back into the farm via investment in machinery or infrastructure. For that, we need not apologise.

The survey is useful in many other respects. The pace of dairy expansion is slowing and the average herd size is now 93 cows for 2022, only marginally ahead of 2021 figures. The area farmed by dairy farmers in 2022 was also very much the same as that was farmed in 2021, increasing on average by just 0.2ha, also pointing to a stagnation in the industry, but those figures mask the significant uplift in demand for farmland by dairy farmers as covered here last week as dairy farmers seek to avert future regulatory changes which might affect the size of their operations.

The price of land rent has also increased per the survey. Although the report quotes land prices per hectare, the vast majority of us better understand prices in the old-money format per acre. The report highlights that land rent prices have increased to €479/ha for land rented by dairy farmers and €511/ha for tillage farmers.

Land rental prices have increased by 20% over the past five years for dairy farmers, and even more than that for tillage farmers.

The increase in land prices carries the risk of undermining farm profitability in future years in years of subdued profits, and long-term leases will act to the detriment of some farmers in those circumstances. Other interesting information within the document includes the fact that the number of farmers who themselves have off-farm employment income continues to rise, to now stand at 37% — up from below 30% in 2012.

Similarly, the number of farmer households which benefit from the off-farm income of the farmer or their spouse has increased over the past decade. Nearly one-third of farm households had pension income, which brings with it serious questions as to why the farm hasn’t transitioned to the next generation within what would be considered the normal working lifespan in any other industry, and perhaps the root itself, whether those farming operations are capable of sustaining the operators of those enterprises.

Despite the record year for dairying and tillage farmers and the relatively good prices attainable in beef markets, the number of farms which meet Teagasc’s metrics for economic sustainability totalled only about 35,400 farms — meaning that over 80,000 farms are operating in a state of unviability, and in many cases are being propped by off-farm income or pension income or are being carried on in a state of subsistence.