'Premium crop opportunities' for Tirlán growers with launch of oat drink 

Avonmore has entered the plant-based drinks sector with the launch of its new oat drink that will offer "enhanced premium crop opportunities" for its Irish growers.

Avonmore, a brand of Tirlán, said that the launch of its new oat offering will "address consumers’ desires for products in the plant-based space and further boost Avonmore’s presence in consumers’ shopping baskets".

Tirlán research and development director Michelle Collins said that the company is "dedicated to driving both dairy and plant-based innovation and offering an evolving portfolio of products and solutions".

Grain volumes

Tirlán head of grains John Kealy said that in harvest 2022, the company took in its highest-ever volume of premium grains, delivering an additional €3m in bonus payments to growers of premium crops, which include food-grade oats.

"We doubled our grain volumes in 2022 through our high-spec oats mill in Portlaoise. We have ambitions to continue to develop our milling capacity and extend our capability to take advantage of emerging market opportunities offered through plant-based innovation," Mr Kealy said.

"This will ultimately translate into improving returns to our family farm suppliers well into the future."

Sense of pride

Organic oats grower Robert Tobin supplies 40 acres to Tirlán each year, all grown on the family farm in Urlingford close to the Kilkenny/Tipperary/Laois border.

"If we could get more ground we would definitely grow more organic oats," Mr Tobin said.

"It’s very heartening to see Tirlán innovating and adding value to our crop. It gives us a great sense of pride to know that our produce is going into the new oat drink and other products."

Tirlán is the largest buyer and user of premium Irish grains, and paid out circa €100m to its 1,100 grain growers for harvest 2022 with a grain intake of over 300,000 tonnes.