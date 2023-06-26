'Premium crop opportunities' for Tirlán growers with launch of oat drink 

Tirlán is the largest buyer and user of premium Irish grains.
'Premium crop opportunities' for Tirlán growers with launch of oat drink 

Pictured on the Tobin family farm in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny is organic oats grower Robert Tobin. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 12:24
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Avonmore has entered the plant-based drinks sector with the launch of its new oat drink that will offer "enhanced premium crop opportunities" for its Irish growers. 

Avonmore, a brand of Tirlán, said that the launch of its new oat offering will "address consumers’ desires for products in the plant-based space and further boost Avonmore’s presence in consumers’ shopping baskets".

Tirlán research and development director Michelle Collins said that the company is "dedicated to driving both dairy and plant-based innovation and offering an evolving portfolio of products and solutions".

Grain volumes

Tirlán head of grains John Kealy said that in harvest 2022, the company took in its highest-ever volume of premium grains, delivering an additional €3m in bonus payments to growers of premium crops, which include food-grade oats.

"We doubled our grain volumes in 2022 through our high-spec oats mill in Portlaoise. We have ambitions to continue to develop our milling capacity and extend our capability to take advantage of emerging market opportunities offered through plant-based innovation," Mr Kealy said.

"This will ultimately translate into improving returns to our family farm suppliers well into the future." 

Sense of pride

Organic oats grower Robert Tobin supplies 40 acres to Tirlán each year, all grown on the family farm in Urlingford close to the Kilkenny/Tipperary/Laois border. 

"If we could get more ground we would definitely grow more organic oats," Mr Tobin said. 

"It’s very heartening to see Tirlán innovating and adding value to our crop. It gives us a great sense of pride to know that our produce is going into the new oat drink and other products." 

Tirlán is the largest buyer and user of premium Irish grains, and paid out circa €100m to its 1,100 grain growers for harvest 2022 with a grain intake of over 300,000 tonnes.

Read More

Tirlán officially opens new headquarters and collaboration hub

More in this section

Taking Care of Cattle TAMS investment scheme for women opens for applications
Dairygold acquires majority shareholding in Irish nutritional solutions supplier Dairygold acquires majority shareholding in Irish nutritional solutions supplier
How's my lovely girls doing this morning? A closer look at profitable dairy-calf-to-beef systems
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>The land-use sector in Ireland is estimated in the national greenhouse gas inventory to be a major source of emissions that are projected to rise to 11.1m tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year by 2030.</p>

Study indicates area of drained grassland peat soils is 'grossly overestimated'

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd