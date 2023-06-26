Is there is a risk to the farm in my brother's divorce?

Dear Stephen,

My brother and I are in a joint farming enterprise for many years and the lands are owned jointly by both of us. My brother’s marriage is in difficulty and it appears likely that they may separate of divorce. They live in a house which is not on the farm but close by. We both have children in their teens who have begun helping on the farm and we would hope that they would take over in the future. Is there a risk to the farm if my brother’s wife looks for separation or divorce and what steps could his wife take?

F

Dear F

Your brother and his wife would have a number of options which are:

1. The spouses can enter into a separation agreement, which is essentially a legally binding contract where the parties agree to live separately.

2. There is judicial separation, which is legal separation where court proceedings are brought and the court makes appropriate orders in respect of the access/custody, distribution of assets and maintenance. However, if either spouse wishes to remarry in the future, a judicial separation will not suffice and a decree of divorce will be required.

3. The parties can seek a decree of divorce, which does allow parties to remarry. The parties have to show there is no hope of reconciliation and they have lived apart for two out of the previous three years and similar to judicial separation, the court can make orders in respect of the access/custody, distribution of assets and maintenance.

Typically, the parties would engage a solicitor and a barrister would also be engaged. It is preferable that your brother and wife try and enter into Terms of Consent, which is where both parties negotiate the terms of their separation or divorce and consent to them. If an agreement could not be reached, the judge would have to hear the evidence and then make orders.

The court will want to uphold the best interests of each party and would be reluctant to force a sale of the farm, particularly if it affects the parties’ livelihood or earning capacity.

Divorce does not automatically mean the spouse is entitled to half of the farm. The law in Ireland is that the court must ensure proper provision is made for both parties and children.

The parties would both have to set out full details of their finances in a document called an Affidavit of Means, which has to be vouched with supporting documents. The threshold usually held is that the spouse must enjoy the same standard of living as they did while they were married.

If there are dependent children, which are children under 18, or 23 if they remain in full-time education, the court is likely to want to ensure they have somewhere to live and that their lives are disrupted as little as possible.

If your brother is in possession of any other viable assets, such a family home, the court may make what is known as a “property adjustment order”, which could result in the asset been transferred or sold.

For example, they may order the family home is transferred to your brother’s wife and they could also potentially order she would be entitled to maintenance for the children.

Another option is that a lump sum order could be made which would be a financial settlement. Your brother would have to discuss matters with his legal advisers and they would have to fully consider the parties' financial circumstances and the needs and wishes of the parties but it wouldn’t necessarily mean there would be a risk to the farm.

