Dairygold acquires majority shareholding in Irish nutritional solutions supplier

Vita Actives, based in Co Dublin and founded in 2006, supplies high-value nutraceutical ingredients.
Dairygold acquires majority shareholding in Irish nutritional solutions supplier

In the front row are Vita Actives chief executive Deepak Sharma and Dairygold Health and Nutrition general manager George MacLeod. In the back row are Dairygold chairman Sean O’Brien; Dairygold chief executive Conor Galvin; and Dairygold vice-chairman Gerard O’Dwyer.

Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 10:55
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Dairygold has acquired a majority shareholding in Vita Actives, an Irish nutritional solutions provider.

Vita Actives, based in Co Dublin and founded in 2006, supplies high-value nutraceutical ingredients and nutrition solutions to more than 400 global customers, for the functional foods, human nutrition, sports nutrition, health, wellness and cosmetic industries.

Speaking about the acquisition, Dairygold Health and Nutrition general manager George MacLeod said that this acquisition is a "significant development" for Dairygold, and is the first acquisition since it established the Health and Nutrition business in 2020. 

"This transaction provides Dairygold Health and Nutrition with significant opportunities for future growth, within the fast-growing life-stage nutrition sector," Mr MacLeod said. 

"It also provides opportunities for cross-divisional research and development that will identify new opportunities within Dairygold, highlighting the synergies between the Dairygold and Vita Actives businesses and further demonstrating the strong rationale for such an acquisition."

Growth opportunities

Dairygold chairman Seán O’Brien said that this acquisition is a "very positive and encouraging move for Dairygold members, demonstrating Dairygold’s commitment to identifying acquisition opportunities capable of building higher margin growth opportunities for the society and its members.".

Welcoming the deal, Vita Actives chief executive Deepak Sharma said this transaction "is the perfect fit for us". 

"It will give Vita Actives the support we need to grow the business, through developing and growing our customer base, enhancing our research and development capabilities, and will give us a strong platform to achieve the success I know we are capable of.

"I am excited to see what we will achieve in the coming years, in a sector that is growing at a rapid pace." 

Read More

National Dairy Awards: Vicky's recognition is happy cows, happy calves

More in this section

€6m support for Irish mushroom sector €6m support for Irish mushroom sector
Farmers protest over 'ridiculous' price being paid for milk Farmers protest over 'ridiculous' price being paid for milk
Jackie captures animal art of the show Jackie captures animal art of the show
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>The introduction of new technologies, such as sexed semen, along with the Dairy Beef index (DBI), has opened up a new world of opportunities for beef farmers.</p>

A closer look at profitable dairy-calf-to-beef systems

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd