Dairygold acquires majority shareholding in Irish nutritional solutions supplier

Dairygold has acquired a majority shareholding in Vita Actives, an Irish nutritional solutions provider.

Vita Actives, based in Co Dublin and founded in 2006, supplies high-value nutraceutical ingredients and nutrition solutions to more than 400 global customers, for the functional foods, human nutrition, sports nutrition, health, wellness and cosmetic industries.

Speaking about the acquisition, Dairygold Health and Nutrition general manager George MacLeod said that this acquisition is a "significant development" for Dairygold, and is the first acquisition since it established the Health and Nutrition business in 2020.

"This transaction provides Dairygold Health and Nutrition with significant opportunities for future growth, within the fast-growing life-stage nutrition sector," Mr MacLeod said.

"It also provides opportunities for cross-divisional research and development that will identify new opportunities within Dairygold, highlighting the synergies between the Dairygold and Vita Actives businesses and further demonstrating the strong rationale for such an acquisition."

Growth opportunities

Dairygold chairman Seán O’Brien said that this acquisition is a "very positive and encouraging move for Dairygold members, demonstrating Dairygold’s commitment to identifying acquisition opportunities capable of building higher margin growth opportunities for the society and its members.".

Welcoming the deal, Vita Actives chief executive Deepak Sharma said this transaction "is the perfect fit for us".

"It will give Vita Actives the support we need to grow the business, through developing and growing our customer base, enhancing our research and development capabilities, and will give us a strong platform to achieve the success I know we are capable of.

"I am excited to see what we will achieve in the coming years, in a sector that is growing at a rapid pace."