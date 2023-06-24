A Cure in the Comeraghs Wild

A trip to the seaside was a regular feature for many people before cheap flights holidays abroad became the norm.

Fresh air, a relaxed mood and good company were deemed to be as good as any medically prescribed tonic for the rest of the year.

Times have changed, however, and next week-end crowds will not just head for Ballybunion, Salthill, Bundoran or Tramore for a break.

Many will instead seek out a Cure in the Comeraghs, a glaciated mountain range that stretch from the Waterford coast near Dungarvan to Clonmel in Co Tipperary.

Geologically shaped and moulded over 500 million years, it is a land of cliffs, peaks, lakes, waterfalls, marshland, woods, grassy paths, superb views, and natural beauty.

Comeraghs Wild Festival (July 6-9), funded and supported by Waterford City and County Council, has tapped into the landscape heritage and traditions of the people for the ninth year.

Battered by storms and wars over the centuries, the unspoilt Comeraghs, Copper Coast and Nire Valley that skirt the Waterford Greenway, are today storehouses of all that is best in rural communities.

Farming traditions, as well as the history, culture, music, and food of the region, will be showcased at the festival with concerts, storytelling, films, sheep shearing, foraging, dining, mountain biking and even yoga in the woods, mindfulness, and meditation.

The Comeraghs are noted, of course, for the quality of its Mountain Lamb, which has its own unique story which will be highlighted at the festival.

Waterford-born TV chef and wellness advocate Aisling Larkin will prepare a modern dish at Nell’s Farmhouse in Rathgormack on July 9.

It will feature carefully locally sourced selected produce, including Comeragh Lamb from the nearby flock of Willie Drohan, a sixth-generation sheep farmer.

She said the Comeraghs Wild Festival provides a platform to celebrate the incredible flavours and culinary traditions that can be found “right here in our own back garden.” “By cooking with locally sourced ingredients, we support our local communities and gain a deeper appreciation for the rich tapestry of flavours that nature provides,” she said.

Comeragh Mountain Lamb has been nominated by the Department of Agriculture for Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status by the European Commission.

The status gives legal protection to food product names linked to a particular territory or production method.

Comeragh lambs, which roam free range on the mountains, have a nutrient-rich diet of herbs, heather, wildflowers and natural spring water.

Minister Charlie McConalogue told Deputy Denis Naughten in the Dail in April that the PGI application is being examined at present, following receipt of queries from the Commission.

Meanwhile, Comeragh Wild Festival Chair, Mary Flynn, said there is a strong emphasis this year on celebrating and appreciating the flora and fauna of the area and helping preserve it for future generations.

“This is a vast, varied region with magnificent beaches, amazing mountain terrain and some of the best walks, treks and outdoor facilities you’ll find anywhere in Europe,” she said.