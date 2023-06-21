Cows that send texts when they are ready for market

It's not just 'click and collect' purchases that'll send you a text when they're ready, these days even livestock can let you know with a quick text when they are ready to go.

An innovative project across the water, in Scotland, has trialled the use of 'game-changing' automated weighing technology on farms - but now the latest stage of the project has seen the addition of text message updates.

The Ritchie Beef Monitor includes an automated weighing crate, complete with fitted water troughs and 3D cameras, and was borne out of a multi-partner collaboration between David Ritchie (Implements) Ltd, SRUC, Scotbeef, and others (Harbro, Innovent Technology Ltd, Wm Morrison Supermarkets).

The system allows stockkeepers to monitor live weight and weight gains of individual cattle through compatible ear tags every time they walk on the unit to access water.

The technology also boasts better farm efficiency, tracking optimum finishing points for individual animals, which has led to a welcome reduction in penalties for overweight cattle whilst reducing labour needs, minimising stress for livestock and offering clear health and safety benefits.

The weighing crate was first launched four years ago, with a new SMS alert system added this May, meaning farmers will now even receive a text message if certain cattle aren’t performing as expected or when animals are ready for market.

Technology pioneer, the Agri-EPI Centre, was an early adopter of the system, working with several farmers to trial the platform on the ground. CEO Dave Ross explained how the development and adoption of new technologies like Ritchie Beef Monitor are critical to improving data collection and efficiency in Scotland’s beef herds:

“Science and innovation are the engine of improvement in agricultural output and have demonstratively been that engine throughout history.

"There are high levels of variance between the performance of the top and bottom 10% of farmers, and what is missing is the data to inform on management decisions and to optimise performance. These technologies eliminate the guesswork, improve data collection accuracy, reduce labour pressures and enhance animal welfare on farm,” said Mr Ross.

One of the first farmers in Scotland to trial the new technology was Robert Neill of Upper Nisbet Farm in the Scottish Borders, who runs a herd of more than 300 Limousin cross cows with all progeny finished on farm.

“You can’t monitor what you don’t measure, so for us, this was an opportunity to capture data, particularly daily live weight gains, to make sure the nutrition we were using was doing the job correctly and to help us get to the target weight for fattening.”

Stressing the important role of science and technology for agriculture, he added: “These technologies are helping us to be more efficient, but they are also a draw for the next generation who want to be working with the latest gadgets and seeing progress in the sector.

"I see this first-hand working with my two sons on the farm, so if we can streamline these technologies to make them more reliable and workable, it is a no-brainer for farming.”

The technology was featured as part of the Royal Highland And Agricultural Society and Show's Presidential Initiative ahead of the show which starts today (June 22).

Ian Duncan Miller of the RHASS Presidential Initiative added: “The Ritchie Beef Monitor developed in conjunction with Agri-Epi Centre and others, is an excellent working example of the essential link between basic research and innovation and the supply chain in agriculture.

"We are delighted that our RHASS Presidential Initiative has been able to shine a light on some of these examples, particularly as our sector comes under pressure from both economic and environmental pressures and demonstrates the need to continually invest in science and research to be prepared for these challenges.”