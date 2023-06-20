170 exhibitors expected for 2023 farm machinery show

Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association show will take place at Punchestown Racecourse, Kildare, next month
The Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association Show will feature 170 exhibitors and more than 200 exhibits over two days.

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023

New and improving technologies will be showcased at this year’s Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) farm machinery show at Punchestown Racecourse, Kildare, next month.

About 170 exhibitors and more than 200 exhibits are already confirmed for the two-day event running on Wednesday and Thursday July 5 and 6. 

This is the 20th year of the event, which has been held at Punchestown since 2003.

FTMTA president Karol Duigenan said it had expanded its offering thanks to several new exhibitors that have come on board. "We’ll have a greater emphasis on technology this year than we’ve had for any previous edition of the show," he said.

"We’ve entered a phase where farm machinery has reached a certain level of development while the accompanying technology is moving in a different gear, be it new engine technology, filamatic systems, capital systems and so on — the add-ons are developing at a greater pace and it’s an area that many working within the industry are increasingly devoting their focus to.”

Mr Duigenan said the show would also underline the Irish farm machinery industry’s contribution to the wider economy, which is worth in excess of €1bn annually.

'Significant rural employer'

“It’s a significant rural employer throughout all 32 counties featuring major indigenous farm machinery manufacturers as well as over 670 machinery dealers employing, on average, 12 people, all playing their part in keeping villages and rural communities alive. 

"In addition to the dealers, you have enterprises supplying parts, oil, fuel and so on along with other companies which support farming and agribusiness 365 days a year, all sustaining and consolidating rural enterprise.” 

Founded in 1913 and currently boasting more than 350 members, the FTMTA includes manufacturers, importers/distributors and retail dealers from across the island.

Daily tickets are priced at €20 for adults and €15 for both students and pensioners, while children under 12 are free. The show will run on both days from 9am to 6pm.

<p>The supreme champion of the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards is Stephen Cargill, Templepatrick, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, who claimed the accolade for the exceptionally high quality of milk produced on his farm throughout the past year. Picture: Rory Geary</p>

Antrim farmer named supreme champion at Lakeland Milk Quality Awards

