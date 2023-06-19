Dairygold and Tirlán hold May milk prices

Dairygold has confirmed that it has held its May quoted milk price at 40c per litre.

This is based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and Vat.

The May milk price equates to an average May farmgate milk price of 41.9c per litre, based on average May milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

The quoted milk price for May based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 42.6c per litre.

A company spokesperson commented that global dairy market performance has "shown signs of stabilising in recent weeks, but significant volatility still remains in certain product groups which could affect market returns in the second half of the year".

"The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis," the spokesperson added.

Tirlán price

Tirlán has confirmed it will pay a total of 40.08c per litre including Vat for May creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The May milk price remains unchanged from April and consists of a base price supported by 3c per litre to remain at 39.58c per litre, and a sustainability action payment of 0.5c per litre including Vat to all qualifying suppliers.

The base price and sustainability action payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

As per previous policy, market support will apply to fixed price volumes where the scheme price is below 39.58c per litre.

The Tirlán total price for May creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 43.55c per litre.

Challenges on-farm

Tirlán chairman John Murphy said that given the challenges on-farm, the board has decided to support the base price by 3c per litre for May in order to maintain the overall milk price for the month.

"The global inflationary environment and rising interest rates continue to have an impact on buyer behaviour and market sentiment," Mr Murphy said.

"We note a welcome stabilisation in the price of certain dairy products but other categories remain more challenging.

"The board will continue to review market developments on a monthly basis."

Kerry and Lakeland prices

Kerry Group also recently confirmed its price for May milk supplies.

Its base price is down 1c to 37c per litre, including Vat, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The first processor to confirm its price for May milk was Lakeland Dairies.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland has held the base price at 37.35c per litre, inclusive of Vat, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has held the base price at 30p per litre.

The board has also announced that it has discontinued the monthly input support payment, which was paid to farmers at 1.5c per litre and 1.5p per litre.

This support payment was first established in August 2022.