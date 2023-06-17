'Voices from the Field' in new series

'Voices from the Field' in new series

Voices From the Field: Guthanna ón nGort – the work of filmmaker, artist, writer, and grower Lisa Fingerton.

Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 14:51
Ray Ryan

The inspiring stories of farming families who sustainably rear animals and cultivate crops on the Dingle Peninsula are the subject of a new series of short films.

Voices From the Field: Guthanna ón nGort – the work of filmmaker, artist, writer, and grower Lisa Fingerton – captures the resilience of ten farming farmers in the face of climate change.

They tell their stories about the impact on local ecosystems and the lives of their communities with humour, dedication, and passion.

A collaborative work, it was co-created with the farm families as a way of marking their stories and experiences and is being screened at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork up to July 23. Still, it also enables a wider audience to hopefully reconnect and learn about the land and different types of farming.

The families also reflect on their learning from the project, their concerns about climate change and their ideas for the future.

A conversation with Lisa and some of the farmers will be held at the Crawford Gallery next Thursday (June 29) at 5:30pm. It will be moderated by Ellie O’Byrne.

Lisa Finnegan recalls that working closely with the farmers on the Dingle Peninsula and visiting each of them several times has been a real privilege.

“It has given me a unique opportunity as an artist to understand their deep connection with the land and their growing concerns about climate change.

“Together, through drawing and film, we have creatively explored their current experiences and their ideas for the future in terms of taking climate action and protecting biodiversity.

“It was great to see the wider farm families becoming involved throughout the project, including children and partners.

The project has created bonds of friendship between the families and real momentum for action,” she notes on her website www.lisafinnegal.com Fingleton, an embedded artist with Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe/A Creative Imagining, spearheaded the project, one of 15 pilot initiatives backed by the Creative Climate Action Fund.

She worked closely with the Dingle Hub, Green Arts Initiative of Ireland, and the Marei Centre for Energy, Climate, and Marine Research and Innovation to creatively look at ways in which farmers can respond to climate change.

The resulting films are a testament to the shared experiences and knowledge exchanged between Fingleton and the farming families.

They serve not only as a poignant tribute to their remarkable narratives but also as an invitation for a broader audience to reconnect with the land and gain insight into the distinctive farming practices employed by these families.

By capturing the struggles and triumphs of these resilient communities, "Guthanna ón nGort" fosters a deeper understanding of the vital role farmers play in sustaining society and nourishing our future.

More in this section

Milking the cows Kerry Group confirms 1c cut to May milk price
Rod Stewart Plays Sydney Lighten Up: Rod, 'don't forget your shovel' when you come to Cork
€10m Tillage Incentive Scheme opens for applications €10m Tillage Incentive Scheme opens for applications
#Farming - Rural Life
<p>Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he was "pleased that there were a large number of farmers" making use of the facility to transfer unused payment entitlements to those who have a requirement for additional entitlements.</p>

Nearly 38,000 transfer of entitlements applications made

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd